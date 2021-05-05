Post-pandemic recovery: Job marketplaces rebounding

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue is roaring back at recruitment websites, hammered hard last year by the pandemic, a new report shows.

The 2021 Recruitment Marketplace Annual from the AIM Group shows revenue fell 30% to 40% at many companies in 2020. But as massive job losses turned into rehiring and even labor shortages in some markets, those sites quickly recovered.

"It's not consistent across the board --- and there are still a lot of question marks --- but many of the recruitment businesses we follow are again seeing significant growth," said Peter M. Zollman of the AIM Group. "The Big Bounce-Back has begun."

There are wildcards: Google and Facebook are testing recruitment tools that could fundamentally change the nature of job advertising. Google for Jobs, especially, is an "existential threat" to many of today's job boards, the 139-page report says.

"Any company that is facing meaningful competition from Google and Facebook has to assess its future carefully, and react appropriately," Zollman said.

Listings, revenue and new-product development are on the rise. Programmatic ad placement is gaining slowly. Diversity hiring is essential. And "virtual everything" --- interviews, hiring, onboarding and more --- is another major trend covered in the annual.

The report ranks the Top 15 recruitment marketplaces worldwide by revenue and the Top 50 by traffic. It includes data on the market leaders in 64 countries, and lists the Top 15 freelance marketplaces.

