Post-Quantum Cryptography Expert Dr. Joseph Kearney Joins QRL

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL), the leading blockchain for post-quantum security, today announces the appointment of Dr. Joseph Kearney as Technical Advisor. Dr. Kearney adds significant academic and operational depth to QRL that aligns with the mission of the foundation and towards the success of its EVM-friendly network upgrade, QRL 2.0.

The appointment comes at a defining moment. A recent Federal Reserve study identified 'harvest now, decrypt later' as a present and active threat to blockchain networks , concluding that no existing method can retroactively protect data already stored on quantum-vulnerable ledgers. The threat has shifted from theoretical to immediate.

Dr. Kearney brings nearly a decade of experience operating at the crossroads of blockchain, cryptography, and quantum computing, including notable work with Project Eleven. His research has focused deeply on quantifying and mitigating the existential risks that cryptographically relevant quantum computers (CRQCs) pose to the current digital asset space. His academic contributions include published research on " Downtime Required for Bitcoin Quantum-Safety ", " Vulnerability of blockchain technologies to quantum attacks ", and his PHD Thesis on " Quantum Advantage On Blockchain Technologies ."

In his role as Technical Advisor, Dr. Kearney will focus on the technical integrity of the ecosystem as it transitions to the QRL 2.0 network. His key responsibilities include providing key release architecture, technical authority, and institutional diligence, ensuring QRL's continued position as the industry benchmark remains accurate, defensible, and grounded in academic reality.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Kearney stated: "Having worked at the intersection of post-quantum cryptography and blockchain technology for almost a decade, I've long admired what QRL set out to do as the first fully post-quantum secure blockchain. With quantum computing now squarely in the public spotlight, that early vision feels more relevant than ever. I'm very excited to join as technical advisor, especially as the QRL 2.0 upgrade introduces smart contracts and a much broader developer ecosystem."

About The Quantum Resistant Ledger

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a next-generation blockchain designed to be secure against the threat of quantum computing. By utilizing NIST-standardized algorithms, QRL ensures user assets remain secure even in the face of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC).

QRL 2.0, the next evolution of QRL, introduces a quantum-safe Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), providing the bridge for hundreds of billions of dollars in the EVM economy to migrate to a quantum-safe infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jack Matier

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Resistant Ledger