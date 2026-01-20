Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Enables Institutional Access Through DV Chain OTC Desk

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) , a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain designed to safeguard digital assets against emerging quantum computing threats, today announced the availability of Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading through DV Chain , a leading global digital asset liquidity provider serving institutional markets since 2016. The partnership represents a meaningful step in expanding institutional-grade access and liquidity within the QRL ecosystem.

DV Chain's OTC trading services for the QRL token are now live, enabling qualified investors globally - including high-net-worth participants in the United States - to efficiently and securely buy and sell QRL at scale. The offering is designed to support larger transaction sizes with discreet execution, deep liquidity, and a streamlined onboarding process.

Interested parties may initiate onboarding by contacting the information desk at DV Chain, at [email protected]. Please include your intent to trade QRL and your anticipated initial trade size. Minimum initial trade size requirements apply.

