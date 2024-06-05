Postal Service Announces Industry Award Winners at the National Postal Forum

Postal Service recognized excellence in mailing and shipping industry innovation, industry best practices and safety

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of outstanding achievements in mailing and shipping industry innovations and industry best practices, USPS today awarded its 2024 Delivering for America Partnership for Excellence awards to several recipients on the final day of the National Postal Forum (NPF), the country's premier mailing and shipping conference. The Delivering for America Partnership for Excellence awards are bestowed at NPF to recognize companies that have made significant contributions to the mailing and shipping industry with forward-thinking and innovative practices.

The Postmaster General and USPS Executive Leadership Team personally select the winners, who have successfully worked with the organization to enhance the value of what we deliver every day — mail and packages.

Awards were presented to customers in seven categories: the Regional Shipper of the Year Award, the Shipping Innovator of the Year Award, the Driver of the Year Award, the Carrier of the Year Award, the Mailer of the Year Award, the Mail Service Provider of the Year Award, and the Supplier of the Year Award.

The Regional Shipper of the Year Award recognizes companies that have successfully used USPS Connect, Regional Connect, or Connect Local Shipping Solutions, and have successfully deployed services to multiple geographic areas. The winner of this award is:

GNC, a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. With exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC is a well-recognized and trusted brand helping consumers "LIVE WELL".

The Shipping Innovator of the Year Award aims to recognize outstanding contributions toward driving innovation within the USPS organization and that have leveraged postal products and services to achieve outstanding results. It celebrates customers who have introduced best practices to implement new technologies that have positively impacted shipping growth. The winner of this award is:

Nordstrom, a leading specialty fashion retailer founded in Seattle in 1901. They currently operate 97 Full-Line stores, 273 Nordstrom Rack locations, seven distribution centers and five fulfillment centers.

The Driver of the Year Award recognizes USPS drivers who have driven one million miles or more with no preventable accidents and who demonstrate outstanding leadership and character. The winner of this award is:

Tractor Trailer Operator, Carter Scott out of the Suburban Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) who has safely driven for the USPS since 1979.

The Carrier of the Year Award honors carriers who aligned to Surface Transportation Key Performance Metrics, having superior Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration safety performance, 95 percent or higher on-time service schedule performance, and strong communication responsiveness. The winner of this award is:

Southern Mail Service, Incorporated. Southern Mail Service tailors their services to meet the needs of their clients, leveraging technology and innovative strategies to ensure on time deliveries, driving success and satisfaction for their clients.

The Mailer of the Year Award recognizes companies who have made a significant contribution to the mail industry with forward-thinking and innovative practices and who has exhibited tremendous support of the industry through continued partnership and involvement with industry organizations to promote and utilize innovative ways to grow and improve the quality and use of mail and return on investment. The winner of this award is:

American Express, a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express strives to provide the world's best customer experience every day through providing safe, reliable, and convenient ways to make payments and process transactions, connecting millions of customers and businesses around the world.

The Mail Service Provider of the Year Award recognizes customers who have demonstrated excellence in various facets of mail management, including First-Class Mail and Marketing Mail Campaigns and for implementing new technologies and best practices that enhance mail's effectiveness. The winner of this award is:

Lob, who creates intelligent direct mail campaigns that are personalized, connected, and scalable and enables both marketers and IT operators to enjoy a digitally native direct mail experience in record time. Lob's technology and tooling encompasses everything from data management, integration, and retargeting to creative design, variable data processing, and physical fulfillment. Lob has a national print delivery network of more than 30 Mail Service Providers that enables the customer to leverage speed to market and some of the lowest digital print prices in the industry.

The Supplier of the Year Award recognizes a supplier who demonstrates process innovation and extraordinary contract compliance while providing exceptional quality and on-time delivery performance. The winner of this award is:

Retiina, the selected integrator and installation company for the Regional Processing Distribution Center's Matrix Regional Sorter in Atlanta, Chicago, and ongoing installation in Indianapolis.

Retiina met expedited schedule requests for systems installation and initial operations for the 2023 Peak Season and continues to improve both systems with learnings being directly implemented in Indianapolis.

The National Postal Forum and USPS congratulate all award winners. We appreciate the partnerships with our mailers and shippers and their commitment to increasing the value of the U.S. Mail through innovation.

