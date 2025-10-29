U.S. Postal Service To Observe Veterans Day Holiday, Nov. 11

Self-service options available in many retail lobbies when Post Offices are closed

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service will observe Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11. All Post Office locations will be closed in recognition of the federal holiday. Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered that day, and regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

"On this important day we honor the military veterans who have served our nation," said Postmaster General and CEO David Steiner. "The Postal Service is proud to be one of the largest civilian employers of America's veterans. Their dedication, discipline and commitment to service enrich our organization and strengthen our connection to the communities we serve."

While Post Offices will be closed, customers can access many postal products and services through the Postal Service's network of more than 2,600 self-service kiosks, available in select Post Office lobbies nationwide. These kiosks feature:

Postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping;

Stamps for purchase;

Ability to weigh and mail packages; and

Package tracking information.

As USPS modernizes its retail locations, more self-service options are becoming available at more locations and include:

Rapid Dropoff Stations for customers who have already created and printed labels online;

An option for customers to print shipping labels from a merchant-provided QR code; and

Smart lockers that allow customers to both drop off and pick up packages, often with 24/7 access available.

Many self-service kiosks are available 24/7, offering customers flexibility and convenience even when Post Offices are closed for the holiday.

