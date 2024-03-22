Postal Service Issues Celebration Blooms and Wedding Blooms

The Celebration Blooms stamp can be used on the RSVP envelopes often enclosed with wedding invitations. It is also perfect for party invitations, thank-you notes, important announcements and general correspondence. Celebration Blooms is being issued as a Forever stamp, meaning it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail® 1-ounce price.

"Two-ounce," printed on the Wedding Blooms stamp, indicates it can accommodate the weight of heavy invitations for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other celebrations; oversized greeting cards for all occasions; and mailings such as small gifts that require extra postage. The Wedding Blooms stamp is issued in panes of 20. Like a Forever stamp, this stamp will always be valid for the rate printed on it.

These stamps each feature an arrangement of brilliantly colored flowers rendered in ink and gouache, which add luster to the vivid hues of red, yellow, purple, pink, green and blue.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed both stamps using existing illustrations by artist Kim Parker.

The word "USA" appears in violet at the bottom left of the Celebration Blooms stamp, with "FOREVER" in magenta just to the right.

Postal Products

