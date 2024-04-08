USPS Unveils Henry "Hank" Aaron Stamp On 50th Anniversary of Eclipsing Homerun Record

The stamp art features a digital painting of Aaron as a member of the Atlanta Braves, showing his famous right-handed batting stance from the waist up. The selvage showcases a digital painting of Aaron watching the ball he had just hit for his record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974.

Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp and pane with original art by Chuck Styles.

The Hank Aaron stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price.

The official first day of issue and stamp dedication ceremony location will be announced at a later date.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HankAaronStamp.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon .

