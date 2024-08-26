Postal Service Issues Vibrant New Stamp to Honor Kwanzaa

What: The U.S. Postal Service continues its longstanding tradition of celebrating Kwanzaa, the annual Pan-African holiday that has united countless African American families and communities since its inception in 1966.





The first-day-of-issue event for the Kwanzaa stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #KwanzaaStamp.



Who: Roderick Sallay, USPS director of legislative policy and strategic development



When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 12:30 p.m. EDT



Where: Sen. John Heinz History Center 1212 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at: usps.com/kwanzaastamp.



Background: Kwanzaa, observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, celebrates family, community and culture. Rooted in ancient and modern first-harvest festivals, Kwanzaa incorporates traditions from across the African continent to foster unity and pride.





Centered around the holiday's seven founding principles — unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba), and faith (imani), the holiday emphasizes the rich heritage and aspirations of the African American community.





It is a festive time for rejoicing in the prospect of health, prosperity and good luck in the coming year. It is also a time for contemplation and recollection of past hardships, faced by both individuals and communities, and the ways in which history can inform and affect future happiness.





Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with original artwork by Ehua Holmes.





The Kwanzaa stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20. This stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

