Postmaster General David Steiner Highlights USPS Progress, Growth Strategy and Foundational Role in American Commerce

"The Postal Service you rely on is not standing still," Steiner said. "Because the pace of change in commerce today is faster than ever, we do not get to choose whether the market changes. We only choose whether we are ready and whether we are agile enough to meet it."

Framing the theme of the session as "Your United States Postal Service," Steiner emphasized the close link between Postal Service performance and customer success. "Our legacy is your legacy. Our performance drives your success. Our network supports your business. When the Postal Service improves, your business improves," he said.

The keynote also highlighted the broader role USPS plays in the economy — specifically at the center of the $1.9 trillion mailing and shipping industry, which supports 7.9 million jobs. "The Postal Service is not just a public institution with a proud history," Steiner said. "It is also an economic platform — one that has enabled American commerce for generations, and one that still matters deeply to our country's future."

Additional Postal Service leaders pointed to USPS's continued progress in transforming its operations and offerings, as well as new plans for 2026, including:

Establishing exceptional service performance as the new normal;

Modernizing the postal network through major investments in processing, logistics and transportation capabilities;

Expanding digital and AI-enabled tools, including predictive arrival times, route optimization, fraud detection, contact center improvements, Smart Lockers, self-service kiosks, Informed Delivery and the USPS API Marketplace;

detection, contact center improvements, Smart Lockers, self-service kiosks, Informed Delivery and the USPS API Marketplace; Strengthening mail and shipping offerings to better support the customer journey in an increasingly digital and AI-shaped marketplace; and

Building more transparent, market-responsive ways of working with customers and partners to better align its network to their business needs.

Other presenters in the keynote session included Deputy Postmaster General, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer Doug Tulino; Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Steve Monteith, Vice President of Network Solutions and Performance Excellence Greg White, Executive Director of Product Solutions Margaret Pepe; and Vice President of Strategic Sales Juan Nadal.

About NPF

NPF is a not-for-profit educational corporation established in 1968 by a group of major postal customers and mailers who were committed to an ongoing partnership with USPS. The forum provides education to business mailers, along with communication and feedback between USPS and its business customers, for a more responsive and efficient mail communications system.

Each year, the forum brings together thousands of businesses, mailing industry leaders and technology providers to collaborate on solutions that support innovation, efficiency and commercial growth across the mailing and shipping ecosystem.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National Contact: David Walton

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service