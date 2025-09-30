Postal Service Modernizes Lobbies to Enhance Customer Experience

24/7 smart lockers — Customers can have packages delivered directly to a locker via Click-N-Ship and pick up packages at any time of day or night using secure, self-service lockers.

Enhanced self-service kiosks — Updated kiosks allow customers to weigh items, print labels, purchase supplies and mail packages — shown to cut lobby wait times by 40 percent.

Rapid Drop mobile app — This mobile application extends self-service convenience to store prepaid shipping labels, find the nearest Post Office, track packages, subscribe to notifications, shortcut retail label creation and initiate self-service acceptance.

Digital information displays — Clear, dynamic signage guides customers through services, reducing confusion and helping them complete tasks quickly.

Streamlined layouts — Open designs improve traffic flow, reduce wait times and make supplies easier to find.

Government services — More Post Office lobbies now serve as hubs for other federal agencies, enabling customers to handle multiple government tasks — such as passports, fingerprinting and identity proofing — all under one roof.

Tracy Raymond, director of retail operations, said community feedback played a large role in the design of the modernized lobbies and the services available.

"Modernizing our retail spaces is about meeting customers where they are today," she said. "People expect speed, clarity and technology-driven convenience — and that's what our new lobbies deliver, while still offering the trusted, in-person attention that defines the Postal Service."

USPS now has 2,600 locations equipped with enhanced self-service kiosks and 700 locations that offer smart lockers to ensure your mail and packages stay secure until you pick them up. Complete renovations with the full suite of new offerings can be seen in several cities from Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Los Angeles. They are often coupled with new sorting and delivery centers.

"It's exciting to bring new capabilities across multiple platforms to our retail lobbies and watch our customers get in and out quicker at times that work for them," said Robert Dixon, senior director of delivery and retail technology.

The lobby upgrades are a vital component of the Postal Service's long-range "Delivering for America" transformation plan — dedicated to revamping operations, improving service quality and achieving financial sustainability. The initial phase of retail modernization wraps up around the end of October, and Phase II will bring the modernization of more locations in fiscal year 2026.

For photographs of modernized USPS retail lobbies, visit the USPS Newsroom.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

