Postal Service Names Top Cities and States for Dog Attacks on Mail Carriers

"Every single day, our postal employees serve their communities across dynamic, fast-changing environments," said Leeann Theriault, employee safety and health awareness manager. "Preventing dog-related incidents requires constant, shared vigilance. This campaign reinforces a vital truth: Animal behaviors can change in an instant, but proactive awareness from both our carriers and the customers we serve can stop painful injuries before they ever happen."

Keep Mail Delivery Safe: Tips for Dog Owners

Even the most predictable pets can act unpredictably when defending territory or feeling startled. Because dogs rely on protective instincts, owners must manage their dogs during delivery times to prevent accidents. Keep your dog in a separate closed room before opening the front door. If you step outside, ensure the door is firmly latched. Always use a leash if your dog is outdoors during mail delivery. Finally, never accept mail directly from a carrier in the presence of your dog, and teach children to avoid doing so, as dogs can misinterpret the interaction as a threat.

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery and See the Mail on Your Electronic Device Before It Arrives

By using the free Informed Delivery feature, customers can digitally preview incoming mail and packages from a computer, tablet or mobile device. Over 70 million customers have enrolled since the service was launched in 2017. Sign up at informeddelivery.usps.com. This service can help dog owners anticipate when their carrier might arrive.

The Financial and Emotional Damage of a Dog Attack

Protecting your carrier protects your wallet. If your dog attacks a postal worker, you could owe thousands of dollars out of pocket to cover their medical care, lost shifts, replacement clothing and emotional distress.

"I was walking my route when a dog jumped the fence and lunged at me," said San Antonio Letter Carrier Fiona Hudson. "I used my dog repellent and mail bag to defend myself, but it was too late. I was rushed to the hospital bleeding, with a broken bone, a severe arm sprain and was barely able to move. While my physical wounds have healed, the trauma of that vicious attack stays with me. Customers must take responsibility and secure their dogs during delivery hours."

Take Action: Unsecured Dogs Stop Mail Delivery

When a carrier feels unsafe because of a roaming dog, mail service can be temporarily suspended.

Until the carrier feels safe enough to restart delivery, the mail will have to be picked up at the dog owner's local Post Office.

If a carrier feels a house or neighborhood is unsafe to deliver to and there is no way to inform residents their mail service has been suspended, the residents will have to contact the supervisor at their local Post Office for more information. The residents would also have to pick up their mail at the Post Office until it is safe to resume delivery.

If a dangerous dog issue is not resolved, owners can be required to rent a Post Office Box to receive mail.

Armed with Awareness: How Carriers Prevent Dog Bites

Postal carriers undergo extensive safety training to spot potential canine hazards. Carriers are instructed to remain vigilant and exercise the precautions below:

Announce entry . Rattle a fence gate or make a non-threatening sound before walking into a yard.

. Rattle a fence gate or make a non-threatening sound before walking into a yard. Maintain visual contact. Never startle an animal and always keep eyes locked on the dog.

Never startle an animal and always keep eyes locked on the dog. Assume dog poses risk Avoid petting or feeding any animal on the assumption that any dog has the potential to bite.

Avoid petting or feeding any animal on the assumption that any dog has the potential to bite. Block exits. Secure outward-swinging doors with a foot to prevent a pet from escaping.

If a dog attacks, carriers are trained to stand their ground, use their mail satchel as a protective shield and deploy dog repellent if necessary. To stay ahead of these risks, USPS also provides carriers with awareness tools, including handheld scanners that feature built-in dog warning alerts and physical warning cards that are placed into mail sorting cases to alert a carrier of a dog at a certain address.

Cities and States with the Most Dog Attacks in 2025

For the 2025 dog attack rankings in your specific city or town, contact your local USPS Corporate Communications representative at about.usps.com/newsroom/media-contacts/local.htm.

These 33 cities are the top 20 localities with the greatest number of dog bite incidents:

2025 Dog Bite/Dog Incident Data

City Number of

Incidents Ranking 1 LOS ANGELES 70 1 2 DALLAS 50 2 3 DENVER 45 3 4 HOUSTON 44 4 5 CHICAGO 43 5 6 ST. LOUIS 40 6 7 INDIANAPOLIS 35 7 8 SAN DIEGO 32 8 9 SAN ANTONIO 31 9 10 CLEVELAND 30 10 11 KANSAS CITY, MO 30 10 12 CINCINNATI 29 11 13 MINNEAPOLIS 29 11 14 OAKLAND, CA 27 12 15 PHOENIX 27 12 16 COLUMBUS, OH 26 13 17 DETROIT 24 14 18 LOUISVILLE, KY 23 15 19 MEMPHIS, TN 21 16 20 OKLAHOMA CITY 21 16 21 PITTSBURGH 21 16 22 SACRAMENTO, CA 21 16 23 FORT WORTH, TX 20 17 24 LONG BEACH, CA 20 17 25 MILWAUKEE 20 17 26 PHILADELPHIA 20 17 27 PORTLAND, OR 20 17 28 DAYTON, OH 19 18 29 JACKSONVILLE, FL 19 18 30 OMAHA, NE 17 19 31 MIAMI 16 20 32 ROCHESTER, NY 16 20 33 SAN FRANCISCO 16 20

These are the 10 states with the greatest number of dog bite incidents:

2025 Dog Bite/Dog Incident Data



State Number of

Incidents Ranking

1 California 673 1

2 Texas 358 2

3 Ohio 287 3

4 New York 269 4

5 Pennsylvania 267 5

6 Illinois 260 6

7 Florida 183 7

8 Missouri 182 8

9 Michigan 174 9

10 Indiana 159 10













Dog bite awareness events will be held across the country throughout June, and USPS will share information on social media using the hashtag #dogbiteawareness.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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National contact: David P. Coleman

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service