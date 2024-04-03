Postal Service to Honor Ansel Adams With Stamps Showcasing 16 Stunning Portraits of the American Landscape

What: First-day-of-issue dedication ceremony for the Ansel Adams Forever stamps featuring 16 photographs made by the esteemed artist and environmentalist.







The first-day-of-issue event for the Ansel Adams Forever stamps is free and open to all visitors of Yosemite National Park. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #AnselAdamsStamps.





Who: The Hon. Daniel Tangherlini, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, will serve as the dedicating official.







Matthew Adams, grandson of Ansel Adams







Cicely Muldoon, superintendent, Yosemite National Park







Scott Gediman, public affairs officer, Yosemite National Park







Shelton Johnson, park ranger, Yosemite National Park







Alan Ross, photographer





When: May 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. PDT





Where: The Ansel Adams Gallery

9031 Village Drive

Yosemite National Park, CA 95389





RSVP: Ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/anseladamsstamps.





Background: Experience the wonder of the American West through the lens of one of America's most iconic photographers, Ansel Adams (1902-1984). This pane of 16 stamps features some of Adams' most famous images in his signature "straight photography" style, an approach defined by its precision and directness.







The first row of stamps, left to right, features "Half Dome, Merced River, Winter, Yosemite National Park, California" (1938); "Oak Tree, Sunset City, Sierra Foothills, California" (1962); "Thundercloud, Ellery Lake, High Sierra, Sierra Nevada, California" (1934); and "Denali and Wonder Lake, Denali National Park, Alaska" (1947).







The second row, left to right, features "The Golden Gate and Bridge from Baker Beach, San Francisco, California" (c.1953); "Road and Fog, Del Monte Forest, Pebble Beach, California" (1964); "Rock and Grass, Moraine Lake, Sequoia National Park, California" (1936); and "Leaves, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington" (c.1942).







The third row, left to right, features "Monument Valley, Arizona" (1958); "Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming" (1942); "Jeffrey Pine, Sentinel Dome, Yosemite National Park, California" (1940); and "Mirror Lake, Mount Watkins, Spring, Yosemite National Park, California" (1935).







The fourth row, left to right, features "Maroon Bells, near Aspen, Colorado" (1951); "Aspens, Dawn, Autumn, Dolores River Canyon, Colorado" (1937); "Road After Rain, Northern California" (1960); and "Dunes, Oceano, California" (1963).





As evidenced by the striking images in this collection, Adams devoted much of his career to the advancement of photography as a fine art. Derry Noyes, an art director with USPS, designed the stamps using existing photographs.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: David P. Coleman

Cell: 202-425-1476

[email protected]

Local contact: Meiko Patton

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service