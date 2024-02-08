Postal Service to Pay Tribute to Bluegrass Music

What:

The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the rich history of bluegrass music in the United States. The stamp dedication ceremony will occur before Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Skaggs' concert.

 

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #BluegrassStamp.



Who:

The Honorable Robert M. Duncan, Member, Postal Service Board of Governors





When:

Friday, March 15, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Central time zone





Where:

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (bluegrasshall.org/)

311 W 2nd St

Owensboro, KY 42301



RSVP:

Those interested in attending, should RSVP at usps.com/bluegrassstamp.



Background:

Bluegrass is a singularly American music style, bluegrass blends old-time folk and fiddle music with elements of the blues, jazz, country and gospel. Born in the mid-20th century, bluegrass defies time, drawing inspiration from the past while also openly embracing innovation.

 

The signature sound of bluegrass relies on a mix of acoustic string instruments. The five-string banjo dominates and, along with guitar, mandolin, and bass, sets the rhythmic foundation of this often fast-paced music. Fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and guitar evoke a range of melodic flavors and emotions in their solos and backup. 

