Postal Service To Release Stunner of Stamp To Honor Bruce Lee

Postal Service To Release Stunning Bruce Lee Stamp

What: The U.S. Postal Service will honor Bruce Lee, the renowned Chinese American martial artist and actor, with a new Forever stamp. Lee captivated film audiences with his skill, charisma and screen presence and inspired a generation of young fans to explore action movies, mixed martial arts and Asian culture.





The first-day-of-issue event for the Bruce Lee Forever stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #BruceLeeStamp.



Who: The Honorable Derek Kan, vice chairman, USPS Board of Governors Shannon Lee, chief executive officer, Bruce Lee Enterprises



When: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at 2 p.m. PT



Where: Nippon Kan Theater

628 S. Washington St.

Seattle, WA 98104



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/brucelee.



Background: The stamp artwork features a black-and-white painting of Lee executing his famous flying kick set against a yellow calligraphic brushstroke on a white background. The brushstroke is a reference to Lee's iconic yellow tracksuit in the film "The Game of Death," which was completed and released years after his death.





On the right side of the stamp, "BRUCE LEE" and "USA FOREVER" are printed vertically and angled to appear as if Lee's kick were breaking them in half. The stamp was designed using artist Kam Mak's egg tempera painting on traditional gesso.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

