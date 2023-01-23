Postbiotics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $24.03 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1%

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Postbiotics Market by Type, Form, Sales Channel, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the postbiotics market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts to 2029. In terms of value, the postbiotics market is expected to reach $24.03 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is driven by the growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of postbiotic supplements, the increasing prevalence of various digestive diseases, and rising demand from the sports nutrition industry are the key factors driving the growth of the postbiotics market.

However, stringent regulations related to postbiotics are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent. Moreover, the growing use of postbiotics in pet food and e-commerce growth is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market.



The yeast segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed in several European and North American countries. Yeast-based medicines are in high demand due to their proven positive results in reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as diarrhea and bowel diseases caused by antibiotic use, as well as fermented foods in daily diet.



The dry postbiotic form is expected to account for the larger share of the global postbiotics market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing use of postbiotic ingredients in postbiotic supplements, which are majorly available in tablet, capsule, and powder form. Moreover, the solid dry postbiotics have a longer shelf life and are easy to handle & transport, making them more convenient for use in various application areas. In addition, solid postbiotics offer advantages such as ease of use, an inexpensive nature, and the ability to avoid costly formulation mistakes and maintain the stability of the ingredient functionality until it is utilized.



The food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for functional food and beverages, rising health expenditure, being highly stable during the manufacturing process, and rising health awareness regarding postbiotic health benefits.



The offline segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global postbiotics market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the purchase of postbiotics by various manufacturers, such as nutraceuticals, food and beverages, and animal feed, among others, for further product development (finished product). Additionally, rising healthy eating habits, a growing urban population, and a growing supplements industry are expected to offer significant opportunities for players offering postbiotics in the offline market.



Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this regional market is mainly driven by the rising availability of postbiotic ingredients for applications in various areas, including dietary supplements and food & beverages, increasing consumer awareness about digestive health and benefits of postbiotics, increasing use of postbiotic supplements for various therapeutic purposes, and rising innovations in postbiotic formulations.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Postbiotic Supplements

Increasing Prevalence of Various Digestive Disorders

Rising Demand from the Sports Nutrition Industry

Restraints

Complex Regulations for Postbiotics

Opportunities

Growing Use of Postbiotics in Pet Food



Scope of the Report:

Postbiotics Market, By Type

Bacteria

Yeast

Postbiotics Market, by Form

Dry Postbiotics

Liquid Postbiotics

Postbiotics Market, by Application

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Postbiotics Market, by Sales Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Postbiotics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments based on type, form, application, and region/country?

What was the historical market size for postbiotics across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the global postbiotics market?

Who are the major players in the global postbiotics market?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global postbiotics market?

What are the recent developments in the global postbiotics market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global postbiotics market, and how do they compete with the global players?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Postbiotics Market, by Type



6. Global Postbiotics Market, by Form



7. Global Postbiotics Market, by Application



8. Global Postbiotics Market, by Sales Channel



9. Postbiotics Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, and Strategic Developments)



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Chambio Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Sabinsa Corporation (U.S.)

Adare BIOME ( France )

) POSTBIOTICA S.R.L. ( Italy )

) Phileo by Lesaffre ( France )

) Lactobio A/S ( Denmark )

) MCLS Europe B.V. ( the Netherlands )

) AB-Biotics S.A. ( Spain ).

