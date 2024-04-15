PostcardMania Adds Connected TV Advertising to Its Flagship Multichannel Marketing Product Everywhere Small Business

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104 million marketing technology firm with over 365 staff, is pleased to announce it's adding video creation and connected TV (CTV) advertising to its multichannel marketing product, Everywhere Small Business, to help small- and medium-sized businesses bolster their marketing and increase revenue through ads on the most popular content streaming platforms.

This new integrated marketing package — called Everywhere Small Business Platinum Plus — will now offer dynamic video ads on popular video streaming platforms in addition to direct mail, targeted digital ads and a robust all-in-one tracking platform at an entry-level price point Main Street businesses can afford. The move comes as streaming platforms reach all-time highs in viewership and have begun rolling out lower priced ad-supported subscriptions.

According to Neilsen, in 2022, TV viewing on streaming services in the U.S. surpassed both broadcast and cable TV for the first time. Cable accounted for 34.4% of viewership, broadcast TV at 21.6%, and streaming amounted to the highest at 34.8%. The following year, in 2023, streaming grew again to 38.7% of all total TV watching while broadcast dropped 3.6% and cable dropped 2.9%. In fact, streaming is ubiquitous — Forbes shared that 99% of all U.S. households pay for at least one video streaming service.

Ad-supported subscription tiers and free ad-supported streaming (FAST channels like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Roku) have been on the rise. A Video Advertising Bureau study showed that 73% of people watched ad-supported streaming or FAST channels in 2023, up from 53% in 2022. Another study showed 58% of Americans would rather watch ads while streaming and get an extra coffee every month than pay full price for an ad-free service.

Not only are millions of Americans watching ad-supported streaming content, they also rank TV advertising among the most trustworthy ad mediums. In one study that surveyed 1,200 consumers asking which advertising they trust the most, TV ads were the second most trusted with 80% of respondents ranking it favorably. Right behind TV ads on the trustworthiness scale was direct mail — another key component to PostcardMania's Everywhere Small Business.

With the addition of CTV ads, PostcardMania has enhanced its most robust and effective marketing plan to deliver the best results for American small and medium-sized businesses. Everywhere Small Business Platinum Plus works by targeting the same audience across multiple platforms and media, including postcards, CTV, and matching digital ads on Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, and Gmail. Responsive geofencing and contextual search retargeting, which respectively target prospects based on locations they visit and topics they research online, can be added on as well.

The targeted mailings, digital ads, and CTV video ads all work together to create an environment where more leads are funneled to businesses, bringing them closer to conversion.

"The world of advertising continues to evolve, and we're dedicated to responding right there with it to ensure businesses can stay competitive and grow without having to learn how to manage several campaigns across separate platforms and media types," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "Everywhere Small Business offers a holistic and detailed marketing approach at a competitive cost. This allows everyday small and medium-sized businesses without huge advertising budgets make the most of every dollar and access marketing channels they might be reluctant to delve into themselves, helping them more easily achieve their goals for growth and success."

PostcardMania's Everywhere Small Business Platinum Plus package starts at a competitively priced $1950 and includes targeted direct mail, digital ads across several platforms, robust cross-platform tracking, and CTV ads on all of the most popular connected TV platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, VUDU, Pluto, Tubi, Roku TV, and more.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together.

