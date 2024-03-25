PostcardMania Named Local and National 2024 Top Workplace Based on Positive Anonymous Employee Feedback

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104 million marketing technology firm with over 365 staff, earned a 2024 Top Workplaces USA Today award for the first time, as well as a Tampa Bay Area Top Workplaces award for the 11th time stretching back to 2013. PostcardMania is recognized in the midsize businesses category, which consists of businesses with between 150 and 499 employees.

A group of PostcardMania volunteers, joined by Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa, gathers to deliver hot meals in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Tampa in February 2024. Events like these are coordinated monthly at PostcardMania by a full-time staff member whose purpose is to make the workplace light, fun, and meaningful.

Top Workplace rankings are based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party employee engagement survey administered by Energage, the company behind the award. The confidential survey has been taken by more than 20 million employees nationwide over the award's 15-year history and uniquely measures employee experience, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey, but only 20-30% are recognized nationally. Locally, it is typically 40-50%, and, this year, only 99 companies made the list of Tampa Bay Top Workplaces.

"It's validating that Top Workplaces has caught on to something I've always known — that PostcardMania is a great place to work," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "Ensuring PostcardMania is an enjoyable workplace has been a priority since day one, when I opened our doors with a no office politics policy that abates negative chatter and other nastiness like internal cliques. That policy makes it easy to create a great workplace culture that many people want to join, which is why we're picky about who we hire. We choose folks with a willingness to work hard and a passion for helping small businesses."

PostcardMania again improved its annual employee retention rate in 2023 for the second year running, hitting a record high 13% over 2022's previous record. In addition, the number of long-term employees who have stayed with the company five years or longer crested triple digits, reaching 101 staff, as nearly a third of all staff have been with the company for half a decade or more. Fifty-five staff, or 15% of PostcardMania's entire workforce, have been with the company 10 years or more.

PostcardMania prides itself on fostering long-term careers that ensure staff feel valued and appreciated, with a path forward to promotion. Last year alone, PostcardMania created 26 manager-level jobs and filled 100% of those positions by promoting internal staff. Further, a full 106 staff, or 33% of its entire workforce, were promoted to higher paying positions within PostcardMania last year.

PostcardMania attributes its high rankings in employee satisfaction and above-average retention rates to several factors, including providing: an onsite cafe, free yoga twice a week, fun in-office events, relaxed policies on work attire, community service opportunities, a dog-friendly work environment, competitive pay and benefits, and internal promotions.

PostcardMania maintains high employee morale by regularly hosting charity-driven events for staff, including a helping hands sale that raises money for an employee in need, Gandy Beach community service clean-up, quarterly blood drives, and monthly volunteer efforts.

"It's no coincidence that we have won Tampa Bay Top Workplace 11 times, and now we're on the national list of top workplaces," Angie Missonis, PostcardMania's vice president of human resources, said. "Our HR team puts a lot of time and effort into not only recruiting the best talent in Tampa Bay, but also keeping them here and happy. We consistently ask our staff for feedback so that we can keep improving our company culture year after year."

PostcardMania is currently hiring for a number of positions. Interested job seekers can attend one of PostcardMania's monthly open houses, which include guided tours, meet and greets with staff, and full refreshments.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania