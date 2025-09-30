PostcardMania Launches Salesforce Marketing Cloud Integration to Power Highly Personalized Trigger-Based Direct Mail Outreach

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $119 million marketing technology company with a team of over 395 employees, today announced the launch of its new Salesforce Marketing Cloud integration, PCM Integrations. The integration makes it simple for businesses to weave trigger-based direct mail seamlessly into the customer journey with just a few clicks, allowing businesses to add highly personalized tangible touchpoints that create key moments with prospects and customers — cutting through the digital clutter — and ultimately leading to better conversion and retention.

With the integration, Salesforce Marketing Cloud users can trigger automated mailings based on relevant customer data, including purchase history, engagement behavior, location, demographics, personal preferences, and more. These personalized campaigns can be set to deploy at specific milestones or in response to specific actions, ensuring timely, relevant outreach.

Businesses of all sizes can immediately implement this integration in countless ways, including:

Large enterprises might incorporate personalized offline touchpoints into comprehensive omnichannel campaigns. For example, a nationwide video streaming service might implement direct mail in the final leg of a larger go-to-market strategy that includes out-of-home promotion in large cities, influencer buzz, CTV commercials, and email outreach. The campaign could culminate in a mailer sent to every subscriber introducing a new pricing tier with a QR code prompting them to "Upgrade today for 40% off your first annual subscription."

Mid-sized enterprises could introduce direct mail drip campaigns to nurture specific audience segments or progress milestones. For instance, a financial advisor might target prospects who attended a webinar but have not yet scheduled a consultation. Their mailer sequence could include:

A personalized letter summarizing their services and value proposition A postcard titled "5 Things to Review Before Retirement" A handwritten postcard with a personalized invitation: "Jordan, let's get something on the calendar. Retirement won't plan itself."

Small businesses might add one-off follow-up mailers tied to specific interactions. Just one example: a postcard triggered 24 hours after a consultation that says, "Thanks for your time, Samantha! Here's 15% off for a limited time."

The opportunities are as expansive as the Salesforce Marketing Cloud data allows, and the direct mail automations as personalized and easy to implement as email — but magnitudes more effective.

Direct mail continues to define itself as a welcome advertising channel as consumers increasingly tune out digital ads. Studies show that 95% of direct mail is engaged with by recipients — often multiple times — while 69% of consumers report feeling overwhelmed by email and 61% feel overwhelmed by social media.

"For businesses that add PCM Integrations to their Salesforce Marketing Cloud, adding direct mail to your customer journey is as fast and easy as sending an email," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "It's the perfect solution for any business that wants to create a dynamic marketing strategy that reaches prospects and customers everywhere they spend time — both online and offline — and only wants to pay for the mail that gets sent."

Postcards, letters, brochures and snap-apart mailers are all available through PostcardMania's Salesforce Marketing Cloud integration. All materials are printed and mailed with 24–48 hours directly from PostcardMania's 75,000 square-foot, Clearwater, FL-based printing facility, overseen closely by professionals with over a century of combined experience in print. PCM Integrations is also one of the few direct mail integrations that guarantees to never charge onboarding or tech fees and to always personally oversee its quality control — no farming out orders ever.

To get started, create a free PCM Integrations account, and then connect any existing Salesforce account. Current Salesforce users will receive 10% off their first order for signing up. PCM Integrations is 100% subscription free and has no term obligations or set-up fees. Businesses are only charged per mail piece.

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

