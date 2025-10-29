PostcardMania Selected to Beta Test New Konica Minolta Digital Inkjet Printing Press, One of Only Two in North America

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a $119 million marketing technology firm with 395 employees, has been chosen by Konica Minolta, a leader in industrial printing, commercial printing, and packaging solutions, as one of only two companies in North America to beta test its future digital inkjet press, the AccurioJet 60000. Konica Minolta's latest commercial printing press will be placed among PostcardMania's fleet of four other AccurioJet machines, further powering the company's fastest-growing division — direct mail automation, offered through PCM Integrations.

PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa poses with the company's first Konica Minolta printing press.

PCM Integrations' technology allows marketers to automate mailers through trigger-based campaigns, touting response rates of up to 9x over email. For instance, businesses can automatically mail postcards when a website visitor abandons a cart, a lead goes several days without responding, or a client's birthday approaches. PCM Integrations connects seamlessly with any CRM or software through its direct mail API, enabling personalized, behavior-driven marketing at scale.

The direct mail automation division achieved record growth in 2024, with total revenue up 54.8%, underscoring surging demand for automated direct mail solutions.

The addition of the new AccurioJet 60000, an advanced inkjet press capable of producing 6,000 pages per hour, will enable PostcardMania and PCM Integrations to continue meeting demand with exceptional print quality and next-day turnaround speeds.

"PostcardMania's ongoing innovations in marketing software continue to elevate client outcomes, and it's been incredibly rewarding to partner with a team so committed to pushing boundaries," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "Their forward-thinking leadership in embracing our inkjet solutions and amazing achievements highlight what's possible when innovation meets collaboration, and made them an ideal choice for an AccurioJet 60000 beta test site. We look forward to seeing PostcardMania continue to transform client success and set new benchmarks in the industry."

PostcardMania's partnership with Konica Minolta began in 2016 with its first AccurioJet press. By 2018, its digital printing division was fully established — and since then, growth has skyrocketed:

Printing and delivery speed has improved 46%

Pieces printed per year have increased 292%

Digital printing revenue has soared over 850%

Konica Minolta's new press will further accelerate PostcardMania's capacity to deliver high-quality, personalized direct mail marketing campaigns across the U.S.

"The new AccurioJet 60000 isn't just about printing faster," said Joy Gendusa, PostcardMania's founder and CEO. "It's about advancing our mission — helping businesses thrive through more effective marketing using responsive, data-driven direct mail. This partnership with Konica Minolta pushes us into a new era of efficiency and personalization, so we can deliver results for our clients faster than ever before."

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing.

