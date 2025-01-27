PostcardMania Sets New Revenue Records, Reaching $119 Million in 2024 as Automation and CRM-Based Direct Mail Drives Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the marketing technology firm with over 390 staff, achieved another gross revenue record in 2024, surpassing their last mile-marker of $104.6 million in 2023 by reaching $119.1 million in 2024.

PostcardMania's recent growth surge likely indicates a direct mail revival amongst American business owners and marketers. Since 2020, the company has averaged 17% year-over-year gross revenue growth — and this is following a decade averaging 5% growth in direct comparison. That's more than a tripling of average annual growth the last four years compared to the previous decade.

Continuing to spearhead growth for PostcardMania is its direct mail automation and partnerships arm, PCM Integrations, or PCMi. The multi-million-dollar division achieved another record revenue performance in 2024, increasing total revenue 54.8%, total mailing quantity 89%, and new customer count by 110%, demonstrating that demand for direct mail automation is growing quickly. In fact, PCMi set a new record in the third quarter of 2024 for the number of new partnerships launched in addition to new revenue records.

PCMi specializes in a technology-led approach to direct mail that combines the ease and personalization of email marketing with the proven impact of a tangible message. PCMi's platform integrates directly into several of today's most popular CRMs (with more partnerships and integrations being launched regularly), allowing users to target their databases with a physical mailer based on numerous triggers: if someone becomes a new lead, if a warm lead goes cold, if a sales person attempts to call a prospect but leaves a voicemail instead. These are just a few examples where a postcard can be triggered automatically through PCMi's CRM integrations to reach that individual offline, in the comfort of their own home, where mail has proven to be a timelessly high-performing touchpoint that drives response and revenue.

"People feel bombarded by the online world, and that makes it difficult for businesses to stand out and connect with people. But this is where direct mail shines — you get to skip the digital clutter and put your message directly into the hand of the prospect or customer," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "That's why direct mail in its latest form is growing: as a technology-driven touchpoint that's as easy and responsive to send as email, yet makes a much more meaningful impact. I think the growth of automated and CRM-driven direct mail will continue well into the future."

Another area of automation within PostcardMania that showed significant growth in 2024: the company's trigger-based daily mailer postcard programs, These automation products allow businesses to affordably and easily mail postcards or letters automatically every day in order to generate new leads regularly.

This high-tech direct mail solution is triggered by consumer data and behavior such as birthdays, moving to a new town, visiting a website, buying or selling a home and more. Overall, revenue in this category was up a staggering 149% over the previous year.

Outside of automation, PostcardMania's other products and services also demonstrated robust growth throughout 2024. It was a banner, record-setting year for the firm's multichannel marketing campaign bundle, Everywhere Small Business, which combines direct mail, campaign tracking, online ads on Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Gmail, and video ads on CTV streaming services.

Additionally, PostcardMania achieved new revenue records in several more areas: on subscription-based marketing services and in its letter-focused products (offered through Rocket Print & Mail).

Looking to 2025, PostcardMania stands true on its mission: to provide effective, results-based marketing solutions that generate leads, sales and revenue for independent businesses nationwide. It is PostcardMania's mission to help strengthen the backbone of the American economy one business at a time.

