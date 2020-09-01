Posti Takes to the Cloud with Infor

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Finnish postal and logistics leader Posti has begun its migration to Infor CloudSuite WFM (Workforce Management). Driven by a need to address key business process improvements, the cloud-based application will cover more than 22,000 employees in Finland.

Infor CloudSuite WFM will simplify the shift planning process and offer an improved user experience, including mobile access, while decreasing running costs and enabling seamless upgrades.

The existing on-premises Infor WFM application handles the scheduling and fully automated time-and-attendance related to operations such as sorting, transportation and delivery of mail and parcels. In addition, the application handles complex, Posti-specific pay rules and more than 20 collective and local agreements. Infor CloudSuite WFM will continue to support all this existing functionality.

Additional capabilities of Infor CloudSuite WFM include mobile-based, employee self-service including shift timings, leave requests and shift swapping; new management capabilities to improve staff coverage during holiday seasons and geo-fencing. CloudSuite WFM will cover five new employee groups and enable integration with other Posti systems. These new capabilities built on a cloud deployment will provide employees with the flexibility they need to quickly adapt in today's environment.

"Posti's business includes postal services, parcels, freight and logistics solutions. We have the widest network coverage in Finland, and we visit about 3 million households and companies every weekday. The complexity and scale of the manpower behind this operation demands world-class management processes and tools," said Marja Leena Hirvonen, Posti digital HR lead for WFM. "We must ensure not only correct payment and full compliance with Finland's complex employee and holiday entitlement program and union rules, but also empower our staff to take control of their working practices. This necessitates a cloud-based technology platform in which we have already got a great deal of confidence – and that is what we have found in Infor CloudSuite WFM."

"Migration to the cloud is no longer just a financially-driven decision," said Johan Made, Infor executive vice president and GM of Nordics. "This evolution within Posti demonstrates not only cost-savings but also huge leaps forward in terms of functionality and process improvements. This is a clear validation of the decision to move to the cloud, and Posti joins the growing list of companies moving business-critical systems to the cloud with Infor, with confidence."

