Postmaster General DeJoy Statement on 30-day Sentence for Armed Robbery of San Francisco USPS Letter Carrier

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released the following statement regarding a recent 30-day sentence for a criminal involved in the armed robbery of a Postal Service letter carrier in San Francisco:

"It is simply unacceptable that a criminal was sentenced to a mere 30-days for threatening a letter carrier at gunpoint and stealing his personal possessions, as well as both the public's mail and packages. This sends a concerning message of encouragement to our nation's criminals and a message of disregard to our loyal public servants, who deserve better protection and reassurance that the law will take crimes against them seriously. America's postal workers are entitled to feel protected as they go about their public service mission, and at a minimum should be able to take solace in knowing that the law protects them against crime as they perform their duties, and that any such crimes will be taken seriously by the courts."

