Postmates Partners With CEC Entertainment To Bring Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Right To Your Door

SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, the delivery-only brand leveraging the operational infrastructure of Chuck E. Cheese kitchens across the nation have partnered with Postmates to bring its new menu featuring fresh, bold recipes crafted to take you on a flavor adventure with handcrafted pizzas and craveable, twice baked wings right to your door.

"We are thrilled to partner with Postmates to bring Pasqually's Pizza & Wings directly to wherever you are," said CMO of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "We are extremely proud of what we're building and the excitement that our guests have expressed for this new brand. The results we've seen thus far have been extremely encouraging, and CEC Entertainment has more in store for this delivery-only brand."

"Postmates is always focused on partnering with restaurants that will satisfy our customer's cravings," said Craig Whitmer, Vice President, Merchant Business Development, Postmates. "We're excited to partner with Pasqually's and provide delivery from more than 400 locations."

Postmates is the leader in offering the largest selection in on-demand delivery from more than 600,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 4,200 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 80 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order Pasqually's Pizza & Wings for delivery or pickup, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited , for $9.99 per month.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. A market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com. Full response to COVID-19 can be found here.

