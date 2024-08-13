PostNet celebrates its franchise owners at annual conference in Austin, Texas

The event allowed franchisees and members of the executive team to strengthen ties and exchange ideas

DENVER , Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, celebrated their most outstanding franchise owners and exchanged ideas for growth at its annual conference at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas, on July 10—13.

PostNet's annual conference was held in Austin, Texas, last month and allowed franchisees and executive team members to strengthen ties and exchange ideas.

"Our franchise owners consistently exhibit tenacity and the ability to prosper no matter the circumstance," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "Our annual conference provides us with the opportunity to recognize these accomplishments, exchange concepts and engage in the kind of fellowship that makes PostNet one of the nation's premier franchise families. We're proud of all our franchisee and their ability to continuously amaze us."

Several franchisees received awards during the conference, including:

Franchisee of the Year : Mike Bannoara, Denver, Colorado

: Mike Bannoara, Franchisees' Choice : Zac Smith , West Valley City, Utah

: , Cranston Coogle Mentorship Award : Shelly Whyland , Syracuse, New York

: , Community Involvement Award : Nimesh Dayal , Tigard, Oregon

: , Team Member of the Year Award : Dama Lobos, Atascocita , Humble , Houston and Summerwood, Texas , and Lafayette, Colorado

: Dama Lobos, , , and Summerwood, , and Great Start : Melissa Center, Atlanta ; and David Lute , Tucson, Arizona

: Melissa Center, ; and , Top Performer : Allen Elks , Lumberton, N.C. ; Tim Browning , Lacey and Centralia, Washington ; Todd Seidle , Rodgers, Arizona ; and Jerry Kahn , Lake Forest, Illinois

: , ; , and ; , Rodgers, ; and , Core Values Award: Brenda and Rodrigo Zaffari, Sarasota, Florida ; Deanna King , Leland, North Carolina ; Calvin Thomas , Bronx and Suffern, New York and Virginia Beach, Virginia ; Linda Schiele , Draper, Utah ; Shawna Hicks-Cranston , Lakewood Ranch, Florida ; and Eric Dolan , Tomball, Texas

Other awards included honors for vendors, franchisee members and for milestone anniversaries.

"At PostNet, we're a family, and spending time together to give one another the proper recognition strengthens the ties between our franchise owners and our executive staff," McPherson said. "We're positive that the strategies we shared will help us continue to offer our customers exceptional service, which will allow us to grow and evolve."

To learn more about PostNet franchise opportunities, please visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the U.S. and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ service centers in 58 Countries with more than 12,000 associates - our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au – www.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.worldoptions.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Ripley PR