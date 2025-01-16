PostNet earns a top franchise ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list

The printing and shipping solutions company credits its franchise owners for its continued successes

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, announced today it has been recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

PostNet comes in at No. 326 on the 2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks PostNet No. 326 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

"Our inclusion in the Franchise 500® demonstrates our dedication to our franchise owners by strengthening our brand power and our financial security," said Bill McPherson, PostNet's vice president of retail network development. "Our franchisees are the backbone of our continued achievements, and it's our goal to ensure they have the tools they need to succeed in their markets."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur mag

azine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

To view PostNet in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, which became available on newsstands on Jan. 14.

For more information about PostNet, visit www.postnet.com or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

