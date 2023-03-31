PostNet finds continued success in 2022

Shipping and printing solutions added 18 locations, 27 new owners

DENVER, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, demonstrated success in 2022 after announcing the franchise opened 18 new locations throughout the year. In addition, including transfers, PostNet added 27 new owners to their franchise system.

PostNet demonstrated success in 2022 after announcing the franchise opened 18 new locations throughout the year. In addition, including transfers, PostNet added 27 new owners to their franchise system.

"The one thing that we remain focused on is growing our PostNet brand," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "We provide some of the best franchisee services available, and that helps attract new franchisees. Plus, we offer a service that small businesses utilize for their own success. Since this service is vital to business owners, we are always looking for new locations that can benefit from our solutions."

While PostNet continued to open new locations, franchisee system-wide growth was also up. Compared to 2021, franchisees saw sales improve by 4% in 2022.

The overall success was highlighted by the awards PostNet received including being named to Entrepreneur's Top 150 Franchises for Veterans and the publications Franchise 500 list. They were also named to the Franchise Times Top 500 list.

"With 2022 in the rearview, we are excited to see what opportunities 2023 has to offer us," McPherson said. "The world is always changing, and that gives us a chance to evolve and grow toward providing even better solutions for our partners."

PostNet franchisees offer printing, shipping, marketing solutions and mailboxes to their clients. From designing a custom graphic to packing and shipping packages, the franchise offers various services for their communities. For nearly three decades, PostNet has franchised and built an extensive network of business centers around the world.

To learn more about PostNet franchise opportunities, please visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE PostNet