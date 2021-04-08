PostNet helps businesses grow through high-quality printed materials

"The idea that print is dead couldn't be further from the truth," said Ryan Farris, COO and president for PostNet. "Printed marketing is more important to businesses than ever before, and PostNet is there to meet all their needs. As print experts dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, we're here to help our customers succeed."

Print is still a universal way to catch attention. According to a 2018 survey by Canon, eight in 10 Americans say reading print helps them focus. With Small Business Week quickly approaching, PostNet is focusing on helping small businesses get the most ROI out of printed marketing materials as they recover from the pandemic.

The company offers a wide range of materials that can be used by businesses to increase their visibility and share their brand's message:

Business cards and branded packaging to establish a distinctive brand identity.

Flyers and mailers to reach new customers.

Signs and banners to capture attention, share important messages at a glance, and to help close the sale.

Promotional products such as clothing or drinkware to offer ongoing advertisement and increase visibility within the community.

"Many of our business partners have just one to three employees," Farris said. "For small businesses like them, we want to be able to act as back-office support. Our printed materials can help businesses rebuild and bounce back after a rough 2020. We want to help them stand out from the competition and establish a brand identity that will help their growth moving forward."

For business owners who aren't sure where to start when it comes to print, PostNet has created an online quiz to help connect customers to the print products that will help them achieve their business goals: https://www.postnet.com/quiz.

For more information about PostNet, visit https://www.postnet.com/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the global family of MBE Worldwide. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,500 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE PostNet

Related Links

https://www.postnet.com

