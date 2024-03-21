PostNet Named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

The franchising research firm shows that PostNet's female franchise owners are highly satisfied with the printing and shipping solutions company's opportunities

DENVER, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2024 Top Franchise for Women based on the research firm's review of female franchise owners.

Only 100 brands were named to the prestigious annual list.

A Franchise Business Review survey shows that PostNet's female franchise owners are highly satisfied with the company's franchise opportunities.

"We are honored to have received such outstanding reviews from the female franchise owners within our organization," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "PostNet has always focused on a culture of inclusion and diversity by providing our entrepreneurs with the flexibility and independence of business ownership while also delivering the support and resources of an established brand with a proven system. This is an attractive feature to many of our female entrepreneurs."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only reviews of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that recognize the top franchises in specific sectors.

PostNet was among 350 franchise brands, representing more than 8,500 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. The printing and shipping solutions company's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it's critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they're considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 89% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations, and 88% said they enjoy operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

For more information about PostNet, visit www.postnet.com or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - wwwprintspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

