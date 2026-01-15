PostNet named among top franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list

The printing and shipping solutions company credits its franchise owners for its continued successes

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, announced today it has been recognized as one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. PostNet improved their ranking by 54 spots, climbing to No. 272 on the list.

PostNet celebrates recognition on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, highlighting the role of its franchise owners in the brand’s ongoing success.

"Being ranked on the Franchise 500®, reflects the strength of our system and the commitment of our franchise owners," said Bill McPherson, PostNet vice president of retail network development. "Our franchisees drive our success, and this ranking reinforces our focus on delivering the support, tools and resources needed to grow confidently in their local markets."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

The Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. PostNet's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

The full 2026 Franchise 500 is available at www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

For more information about PostNet, visit www.postnet.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

www.fortidia.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.packsend.co.uk - www.worldoptions.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.spedingo.com/en

SOURCE PostNet