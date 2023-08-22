Postpartum Depression (PPD) in the 7MM: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Emerging Therapies, Market Size, and Regional Dynamics, Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postpartum Depression (PPD) in the 7MM report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the postpartum depression market, including epidemiology, treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market size, and regional dynamics. It offers valuable information for understanding trends, developing business strategies, and making informed decisions.

The report includes details about marketed therapies like ZULRESSO and emerging therapies such as SAGE-217/BIIB-125 (Zuranolone) and Ganaxolone. It presents market outlooks for regions like the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and others.

Key Highlights

Postpartum depression (PPD) affects around 10-15% of women after childbirth and is characterized by emotional highs and lows, frequent crying, fatigue, guilt, anxiety, and difficulty caring for the baby.

PPD usually starts within the first year after delivery and is influenced by genetics, hormones, psychological factors, and stressors.

Women with a history of depression and other mental health conditions face a higher risk of PPD.

Treatments for PPD include antidepressant medications, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and interpersonal therapy. Some medications are prescribed off-label, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs).

ZULRESSO (brexanolone/SAGE-547) was the first drug approved by the US FDA in March 2019 to treat adult PPD.

to treat adult PPD. Emerging therapies for PPD include Zuranolone, Ganaxolone, LPCN 1154, and BRII-296.

The United States accounts for a significant portion of diagnosed prevalent cases of maternal PPD, followed by other countries in the 7MM (seven major markets).

accounts for a significant portion of diagnosed prevalent cases of maternal PPD, followed by other countries in the 7MM (seven major markets). The lack of standardized screening methods, inconsistent data collection, and challenges in establishing definitive diagnoses pose obstacles in managing PPD.

Raising awareness, enhancing healthcare services, and providing support for individuals with PPD are essential for addressing the challenges of this condition.

Epidemiology

The report offers historical and forecasted epidemiological data on diagnosed prevalent maternal PPD cases in the 7MM, covering the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan. It analyzes the trends and projected increases in PPD cases.

KOL Views

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from institutions worldwide provide insights on treatment patterns, therapy acceptance, challenges, and more. Their opinions help shape a comprehensive understanding of the postpartum depression market.

Qualitative Analysis

SWOT analysis and Conjoint Analysis provide insights into strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats, cost-effectiveness, treatment landscape, patient burden, and accessibility. The report evaluates therapy attributes and ranks emerging therapies based on factors like safety, efficacy, route of administration, and designation.

Market Access and Reimbursement

Market access and reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness, patient insurance programs, and affordability are discussed to understand the challenges of accessing PPD treatments.

The report serves as a valuable resource for understanding and navigating the complexities of the postpartum depression market, contributing to informed decision-making and better patient outcomes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Postpartum Depression Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Postpartum Depression (PPD)

5. Key Events

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Treatment and Management

8. Methodology

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Patient Journey

11. Marketed Therapies

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Postpartum Depression (PPD): Seven Major Market Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Unmet Needs

17. Market Access and Reimbursement

18. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Sage Therapeutics

Biogen

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Lipocine

Brii Biosciences Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17aodv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets