Postscript and Tie Launch Integration to Help E-Commerce Brands Recover More Revenue from Abandonment SMS Automations

MIAMI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is when smart e-commerce brands set themselves up to win before the next peak season. Today, Postscript and Tie announced a new integration that expands SMS reach by recognizing opted-in subscribers across devices and sessions — with or without cookies.

For most brands, a significant portion of their SMS list is invisible to behavioral automation. Shoppers who opted in at a store or pop-up, switched from desktop to mobile, use Safari, or cleared their cookies between sessions all appear anonymous when they hit the website. As a result, some high-intent visitors go unrecognized—and SMS recovery messages don't trigger.

The Postscript + Tie integration solves this before the next busy season hits. Tie's identity graph matches anonymous website visitors to existing opted-in SMS subscribers, then sends that behavioral data to Postscript to trigger the right SMS automation — cart abandonment, browse abandonment, back-in-stock — just as it would for any other subscriber recognized via cookies. Brands don't need to build new flows or rethink their messaging strategy. They just reach more of the subscribers they already have.

According to data from beta customers, brands using the integration saw an average 44% lift in SMS send volume on browse abandonment SMS automations within the first month— all incremental, all from subscribers already on their list.

"We've seen a 16% increase in abandonment revenue since launching these flows. With how easy the integration was, the return on investment is hard to beat." — Andrea Haynes, Retention Marketing at Portland Leather Goods

"On big sale days, SMS is often the #1 owned revenue channel for DTC brands," said Mike Manheimer, Chief Customer Officer at Postscript. "And because abandonment automations are some of the highest-ROI texts you can send, this integration helps brands trigger more of them and make even more money"

"Tie's identity graph makes it possible to connect the dots between a subscriber's offline opt-in and their online behavior — instantly," said Michael Diesu, co-Founder & CEO at Tie.

Key integration capabilities:

Universal cart abandonment: Catches abandonment events even when cookies are absent, across all major scenarios

Catches abandonment events even when cookies are absent, across all major scenarios Offline-to-online activation: Connects in-store text keyword opt-ins to online browsing behavior immediately

Connects in-store text keyword opt-ins to online browsing behavior immediately Cross-device tracking: Unifies subscriber behavior across desktop and mobile into a single profile

Unifies subscriber behavior across desktop and mobile into a single profile Privacy-browser coverage: Uses email-based identification to reach subscribers regardless of browser restrictions

The integration is available now at no additional cost to brands who are customers of both Postscript and Tie. Setup is supported by a customer success manager and can be completed in days — making now the right time to get it in place before summer traffic picks up.

About Postscript

Postscript is the top-rated SMS marketing platform for Shopify. Supercharge your customer engagement with automated texts, coupons, and win-back campaigns that recover lost sales and grow revenue—trusted by thousands of DTC brands.

About Tie

Tie turns anonymous website traffic into verified customer profiles and buying-intent signals — identifying 4x more visitors than any other solution. Brands use Tie to prioritize high-intent shoppers and drive more revenue with less wasted spend.

