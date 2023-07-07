Potassium Hydroxide Market size to grow by USD 1,103.02 million from 2022 to 2027|Capacity expansions and new plants to be one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The potassium hydroxide market size is set to grow by USD 1,103.02 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 3.19%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the growing demand for potassium carbonate, high demand for household and personal care products, and increasing demand for fertilizers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The potassium hydroxide market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Potassium Hydroxide Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The potassium hydroxide market is segmented as follows:

Type

Solid Potassium Hydroxide



Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

Application

Potassium Carbonate



Chemical Intermediates



Other Potassium Salts



Pharma And Household



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the solid potassium hydroxide segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. It is an inorganic compound that is widely used for various applications, and due to its versatile properties and applications in different industries, there has been an increasing demand for solid potassium hydroxide over the years. Furthermore, some of the key applications include the production of various chemicals, including potassium salts, detergents, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Potassium Hydroxide Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the potassium hydroxide market include AGC Inc., Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Altair Chimica S.p.A., American Elements, Ercros SA, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd., HAINAN HUARONG CHEMICAL CO. LTD., ICL, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Nike Chemical India., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., RAG Stiftung, Superior Plus Corp., Tessenderlo Group NV, UNID Co. Ltd., and Vynova Beek BV. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

AGC Inc. - The company offers potassium hydroxide, such as flemion which is a fluorinated ion, and its exchange membrane for the production of caustic soda and caustic potash that achieves substantial energy savings.

The company offers potassium hydroxide, such as flemion which is a fluorinated ion, and its exchange membrane for the production of caustic soda and caustic potash that achieves substantial energy savings. Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers potassium hydroxide used for cleaning chemicals, and detergents.

The company offers potassium hydroxide used for cleaning chemicals, and detergents. Albemarle Corp. - The company offers potassium hydroxide used in specialty glasses such as crystal, optical glass, and color TV tubes.

Potassium Hydroxide Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing demand for potassium carbonate drives the potassium hydroxide market. Some of the key applications of potassium carbonate, produced from potassium hydroxide, include that it is used as a raw material or chemical intermediate to manufacture end-use products in various end-user industries. The industries include detergents, glass, cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Furthermore, increasing demand for potassium carbonate from the glass industry significantly drives the market growth. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Capacity expansions and new plants are emerging trends shaping market growth. As a result of the growing demand for potassium hydroxide-based consumer products, potassium salts, pharmaceuticals, and household cleaning products, the global potassium hydroxide market witnesses expansion in production capacities. Resultantly, the potassium hydroxide markets in North America, APAC, and Europe have developed rapidly due to the continuous expansion of production capacities. For example, in February 2018, Akzo Nobel and Evonik Industries began the production of potassium hydroxide using membrane electrolysis technology at their new joint venture (JV) plant in Ibbenburen, Germany. Therefore, the rapid development and expansion of the capacity of potassium oxide plants are expected to significantly drive the KOH market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The presence of less expensive substitutes challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. The substitutes include sodium hydroxide and calcium hydroxide. For instance, sodium hydroxide pellets are a less expensive substitute and are widely used as a replacement for potassium hydroxide because they give good results with less quantity of catalyst. Also, sodium hydroxide is less expensive than potassium hydroxide as the cost of sodium hydroxide production from sodium chloride, common salt, can be around 1/3 of the cost of potassium hydroxide production. Thus, such factors are expected to hinder the Potassium Hydroxide market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Potassium Hydroxide Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist potassium hydroxide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the potassium hydroxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the potassium hydroxide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of potassium hydroxide market vendors

Potassium Hydroxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,103.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Altair Chimica S.p.A., American Elements, Ercros SA, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., HAINAN HUARONG CHEMICAL CO. LTD., ICL, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Nike Chemical India., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., RAG Stiftung, Superior Plus Corp., Tessenderlo Group NV, UNID Co. Ltd., and Vynova Beek BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

