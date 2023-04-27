Potassium sorbate market size to grow by USD 57.87 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by approvals from regulatory bodies and governments - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global potassium sorbate market size is estimated to increase by USD 57.87 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. The market is driven by approvals from regulatory bodies and governments. Potassium sorbate is classified as a Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) ingredient by the FDA. Hence, it is considered safe to use as a preservative to increase the shelf life of dairy foods, baked food, fruits and vegetables, fat emulsion products, sugar and confectionery products, and meat. Similarly, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has approved the use of potassium sorbate in food and cosmetics. Such regulatory clearances have increased the use of potassium sorbate in various end-user applications. These factors drive the growth of the market in focus. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global Potassium sorbate market – Vendor Analysis

The global potassium sorbate market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of regional and global manufacturers. Vendors compete based on price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. They compete on the vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. Small regional vendors also have significant market shares. The rivalry among vendors is intense. Therefore, vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new opportunities. High product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market. The need for high initial investments and difficulty in adjusting to the regulatory scenario in the industry limit the entry of new entrants into the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Celanese Corp. - The company offers potassium sorbate, such as Nutrinova, for food, home, and personal care.

- The company offers potassium sorbate, such as Nutrinova, for food, home, and personal care. Chemball HangZhou Chemicals Co. Ltd. - The company offers potassium sorbate in powder and granular forms.

- The company offers potassium sorbate in powder and granular forms. CNK Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers potassium sorbate used for food preservatives in the form of powder.

- The company offers potassium sorbate used for food preservatives in the form of powder. FBC Industries Inc. - The company offers potassium sorbate for the food and beverage industry.

- The company offers potassium sorbate for the food and beverage industry. ATP Group

BIMAL PHARMA PVT. LTD.

Hawkins Watts Ltd.

Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD.

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

REJOICE LIFE INGREDIENTS

SHANGHAI NICECHEM CO. LTD.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Wanglong Tech Co. Ltd.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Potassium Sorbate Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant over the forecast period. Potassium sorbate is widely used as a preservative in dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt, processed meat and fish, pickles, wine, dried meats, apple cider, soft drinks and fruit drinks, and baked food. It is used in the preparation of hotcake syrups and milkshakes. Potassium sorbate is also used as a nourishment agent to increase the firmness of fruits and vegetables. Thus, the increasing use of potassium sorbate in the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global potassium sorbate market.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US FDA has approved the use of potassium sorbate in cosmetics and self-care products as well as pharmaceutical products. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has increased the demand for pharmaceutical products. Thus, the demand for potassium sorbate is consequently increasing in the region. In addition, vendors operating in the regional market are increasingly adopting new distribution channels, automation in the manufacturing process, digital technologies in supply chain operations, and changes in logistics and transportation. Such factors are driving the growth of the potassium sorbate market in North America .

Global Potassium Sorbate Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growth of the packaged food and beverage industry is identified as the key trend in the market. Factors such as rising disposable income and changes in food habits have increased the demand for packaged food worldwide. The changes in lifestyles and the increasing focus on health and hygiene have also contributed to the growth of the packaged food and beverage industry. Potassium sorbate is widely used in the manufacture of packaged food, such as baked products, confectioneries, baby foods, and savories. Thus, the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages will propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The availability of substitutes is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. There are several substitutes for potassium sorbate, such as sodium benzoate, caustic potassium, calcium propionate, sodium sorbate, and other artificial preservatives. Sodium benzoate can be used as a food ingredient and preservative to increase the shelf life of food. Similarly, the demand for natural preservatives and artificial preservatives is increasing with the growing need to prevent food spoilage. In addition, cost advantages and enhanced performance offered by substitutes challenge the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this potassium sorbate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the potassium sorbate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the potassium sorbate market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the potassium sorbate market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of potassium sorbate market vendors

The potassium hydrogen sulfite market size is expected to increase by USD 50.45 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%. The market is segmented by product (food grade, industrial grade, and pharmaceutical grade) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The potassium nitrate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76%. and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by 558.76 thousand tons between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by end-user (agriculture, general industries, pharmaceutical, and food and beverages), type (potassium chloride, sodium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Potassium Sorbate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, APAC Chemical Corp., Astrra Chemicals, ATP Group, BIMAL PHARMA PVT. LTD., Celanese Corp., Chemball HangZhou Chemicals Co. Ltd., CNK Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., FBC Industries Inc., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd., LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, REJOICE LIFE INGREDIENTS, SHANGHAI NICECHEM CO. LTD., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Titan Biotech Ltd., and Wanglong Tech Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

