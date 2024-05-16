Potato Market size is set to grow by USD 22.98 bn from 2024-2028, changing consumer preference for healthier foods to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global potato market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.98 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.39% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Individual, Commercial, and Industrial), Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled A Russell Farmers Ltd., A S Wilcox and Sons Ltd., Aardappelfarm, Advait Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Agrico B.V., Agroproducts Manufacturers, Al Fiza Herbal, Allied Potato, Alsum Farms and Produce Inc., Aspen Produce LLC, Bartletts Farm, Brenn B Farms Ltd., Cal Ore Produce, DEWARK AGRO FOREST PVT. LTD., United Farms, Growers Express LLC, John Saul Ltd., Kay Dee Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd., Kroeker Farms Ltd., Melissas World Variety Produce Inc., Moss Produce LLC, MS International, PERFARMERS GLOBAL, RICHARD BARRETT PRODUCE, Saremco International, Slaney Farms, Sun Glo of Idaho Inc., SV Agri Pvt. Ltd., Szawlowski Potato Farms, Veerkrupa Global Enterprise, and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The potato market has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly in the demand for waxy potatoes. These potatoes, known for their firm texture and shape retention during cooking, are popular in various cuisines worldwide. Notable consumers include Germans, who utilize them in traditional dishes and regional specialties. Potatoes are a versatile staple food, with numerous processed forms such as French fries, potato crisps, dehydrated potato flakes, and potato starch. They are also rich sources of vitamins and nutrients, including Vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants. The industry includes advanced machineries for the frozen potato business, catering to global markets with long shelf lives and diverse flavors. Potatoes are used in various foodservice establishments, from fast food restaurants to home-cooked meals, cafeterias, and catering services. Menu planning in grocery stores features an array of raw materials, including sweet potato fries and mashed potatoes.

Market Challenges

The potato market is influenced by weather conditions due to potatoes' sensitivity to temperature, rainfall, and other climatic factors. Extreme weather events, such as droughts and floods, can decrease potato yields, impacting their supply and prices. For instance, Europe has faced such events, leading to a rise in potato prices despite a 90% increase in EU fertilizer prices in 2022. Potatoes are used extensively in various forms, including fresh, processed, and frozen, for various dishes like hash browns, potato wedges, and fast food. They provide essential nutrients, including vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants. Advanced machinery is employed in the frozen potato business, which is a significant part of the global industry. Potatoes are consumed in various ways, from home-cooked meals to menu planning in cafeterias and catering services. Grocery stores offer a wide range of potato products, including sweet potato fries and mashed potatoes.

Segment Overview

This potato market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Individual

1.2 Commercial

1.3 Industrial Distribution Channel 2.1 B2C

2.2 B2B Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Individual- The global potato market caters primarily to individual consumers, whose diverse culinary preferences and consumption patterns shape the industry's dynamics. Market segmentation by end-user is crucial for addressing the varying needs of consumers in the potato market. In North America and Europe, for example, individual consumers frequently choose processed potato products like Thin fries, Shoestring fries, Straight-cut fries, and Crinkle-cut fries for snacking, burgers, sandwiches, and as appetizers. In contrast, consumers in other regions prefer potatoes as staple food products, such as Fresh potatoes, Chilled potatoes, or as ingredients in dishes like casseroles, mashed sweet potatoes, potato skins, hash browns, and potato wedges. Potatoes provide essential Vitamins and nutrients, including Vitamin B6, Fiber, Magnesium, and Antioxidants, with a long shelf life. Advanced machineries facilitate the production of processed potato products, such as French fries, potato crisps, dehydrated potato flakes, potato flour, and potato starch, which are used in various applications, including Vodka and Akvavit production. The frozen potato business, a significant segment of the global industry, offers a wide range of flavors and varieties, including wedges, hash browns, and fries, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers.

Research Analysis

The potato market encompasses a wide range of products derived from this versatile root vegetable. Key commodities include fresh potatoes, chilled potatoes, and processed forms such as French fries, potato crisps, hash browns, potato wedges, and sliced potatoes. The market's shelf life varies depending on the specific product and processing methods. Potatoes are rich in essential nutrients like Vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants. In the food industry, potatoes serve as essential raw materials for both fast food restaurants and home-cooked meals. The demand for healthier, low-fat, and low-sodium potato products continues to grow, driving innovation in the market. Starch, a primary component of potatoes, plays a significant role in various industrial applications beyond food production.

Market Research Overview

The potato market is a significant agricultural sector, supplying a staple food source for numerous populations worldwide. Potatoes are grown in various climates and soils, with the starches and proteins in the tubers making them a versatile ingredient in various cuisines. The production process involves planting seed potatoes, cultivating them, and harvesting the mature tubers. Potatoes are then transported to processing facilities for conversion into various forms, such as chips, flakes, or powder. The global potato market is influenced by several factors, including weather conditions, consumer preferences, and government regulations. Producers and processors must adapt to these factors to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality potatoes to meet the demands of consumers and industries. The potato market also includes various potato varieties, such as white, red, and yellow, each with unique characteristics and uses.

