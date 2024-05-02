POTATOES: ENERGY-PACKED NUTRITION TO FUEL YOUR DAY, FROM WORKOUT TO CARPOOL WARRIOR

** May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month **

DENVER, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potatoes USA. May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, but that doesn't just apply to athletes! Every American could learn a trick or two about how to fuel their day. And one of the best fuels around happens to be America's favorite vegetable – potatoes! Whether you're running a marathon or running to pick up the kids, potatoes pack the energy punch you need to perform your best.

Potatoes USA (PRNewsfoto/Potatoes USA)

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9252551-potatoes-fuel-your-day-national-physical-fitness-and-sports-month/

Kelly Jones, a board-certified Sports Dietitian, former collegiate athlete and mom of two, discusses why nutrient-dense potatoes are an affordable, versatile, crowd-pleasing way to get the energy you need for any activity. She also shares a few easy, tasty potato recipes to keep the whole family going all day – from school and work to sports practice and the gym.

Potato-loving viewers will be excited to learn that their favorite vegetable* has more potassium than a banana, 3 grams of plant-based protein and almost one-third of the vitamin C we need daily. Potatoes also have 2 grams of fiber to help you feel fuller longer.

*5.3 oz, skin-on potato

FEATURED RECIPES:

On-the-Go Egg and Potato Mini Frittatas : Make ahead and freeze, so that you can heat one up any time.

Make ahead and freeze, so that you can heat one up any time. Potato Power Bowl : Add whatever toppings you have on hand – and great for leftovers!

Add whatever toppings you have on hand – and great for leftovers! Baked Potato Hacks: Cook in an air fryer and add toppings that deliver even more protein, nutrients and flavor.

For more information please visit: https://potatogoodness.com/performance/

MORE ABOUT KELLY JONES:

Kelly Jones is a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics, media and nutrition communications expert and busy, active mom. She began her career with nearly a decade as an associate professor of nutrition and exercise physiology, while building her sports nutrition business and gaining notoriety in the media. Kelly consults with national sports organizations, global corporations, and like-minded food companies, while her practice has sports dietitians working with athletes at every level, from elite professionals to active parents. With a plant-forward approach, they offer practical resources, tips, recipes, and self-paced courses to shift eating patterns to optimally fuel the body and mind. Kelly also founded and oversees the services and resources provided by Student Athlete Nutrition, whose mission is to make accurate performance nutrition information and practical applications accessible to more high school and collegiate athletes.

MEDIA CONTACT: Erin Bracken, [email protected], 703-850-1961

SOURCE Potatoes USA