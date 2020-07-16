Potent natural antioxidants, quercetin and rutin gain evidence in supplements

SÃO PAULO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for healthiness and products that help support the immune system is expanding the use of botanical ingredients in the global market. The powerful antioxidant effect of quercetin and rutin has brought these bioactive compounds to the forefront, especially for application in food supplements of natural origin.

According to research by the Nielsen market intelligence agency on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers are prioritizing products that help them protect their health, particularly those that offer immunity benefits.

Studies attest to a diversity of biological effects of quercetin, with antioxidant, anti-obesity, anticarcinogenic, antiviral, antibacterial, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory effects. It also has cardiovascular properties and acts on modulating the immune response.

Rutin, on the other hand, besides its antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-cancer and anti-diabetic activity, also has antifungal, anti-allergic, anti-hypertensive, platelet anti-aggregant and neuroprotective action.

The flavonoids quercetin and rutin, found in several plants and fruits, are applied by the pharmaceutical and supplement industries in tablets, capsules, energy drinks and isotonics. Additionally, from the same source, Duas Rodas offers Rhamnose, rare sugar much valued by the cosmetic industry due to its moisturizing properties.

With 9 decades of operations in the global food market, Duas Rodas is strengthening exports of quercetin, rutin and rhamnose obtained from the species Dimorphandra mollis, popularly known as Fava d'Anta.

"Fava D'Anta is collected in areas of native Brazilian Cerrado vegetation, a means of survival for many communities in the region. Duas Rodas closely follows the entire process, from harvest to harvest, meeting several precautions and requirements that help in the sustainability of the entire chain," says the International Business Director of Duas Rodas, Rosemeri Francener.

Typical of Latin America, the standardized versions of quercetin, rutin and rhamnose are included in the Fruittion Botanicals, a natural products portfolio.

With 10 thousand clients in 30 countries, Duas Rodas offers 3 thousand items, including flavors, natural extracts, dehydrated ingredients, condiments, additives, ice cream and confectionery products. Founded by German immigrants, the company has three factories in Brazil, and four in Latin America. Duas Rodas has products with international certifications Kosher, Halal, Organic Products, Fair for Life, besides FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

