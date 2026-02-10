Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Participates in the Brean Capital CEO Forum

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, announced its recent participation in the Brean Capital CEO Forum for bank investors and industry professionals, held on Wednesday, February 4, and Thursday, February 5, 2026.

The Forum extended an invitation to Potomac Bancshares, along with other leading banking organizations, to exchange ideas, gain meaningful insights, and engage with bankers and investors in an environment designed to foster thoughtful and productive dialogue.

Alice Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bancshares, and Shane Bell, Executive Vice President and CFO, presented on behalf of the company. A copy of their presentation can be found at https://ir.potomac.bank/news-events/presentations/default.aspx, dated February 2, 2026. To learn more about Potomac Bancshares, visit https://ir.potomac.bank.

Brean Capital provides investment banking, equity research, and equity sales & trading professionals to financial institutions, as well as fixed income sales & trading, balance sheet advisory, SBA pooling and other services. To learn more about Brean Capital, visit https://www.breancapital.com/.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, Inc., which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.