Potomac Bancshares Reports 32% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2025 Earnings

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025.

This reflects a 32% increase in net income and a $0.14 per share increase compared to the third quarter of 2024 when the Company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.42 per share.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $6.6 million, or $1.59 per share. This marks an increase of $1.7 million, or 36%, compared to the same period in 2024 when net income was $4.9 million, or $1.17 per share.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

( in thousands, except per share data)



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Net Income $2,322 $2,074 $1,761 EPS (basic and diluted) $0.56 $0.50 $0.42 ROA 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.79 % ROE 11.62 % 10.83 % 9.92 %







Non-GAAP Measures:





Adj. Net Income $2,322 $2,141 $1,761 Adj. EPS (basic and diluted) $0.56 $0.52 $0.42 Adj. ROA 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.79 % Adj. ROE 11.62 % 11.18 % 9.92 % Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings $3,193 $2,986 $2,460 Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.12 % Net Interest Margin 3.54 % 3.48 % 3.24 % Efficiency Ratio 67.95 % 68.19 % 71.69 %

Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"We are pleased with our strong third-quarter performance," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bancshares. "Revenue growth, margin expansion, and disciplined expense management contributed to improved profitability. We continue to see strength in our commercial banking division and an opportunity to gain new clients as an SBA preferred lender."

Frazier continued, "Our tangible book value per share increased 11% year-over-year, while maintaining strong asset quality and capital levels. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding through our business lines and leveraging technology to enhance client experiences and operational efficiencies."

Third Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending September 30, 2025, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, unless otherwise stated:

Net income increased 12%, and 32% year-over-year

Return on assets was 0.98%

Return on equity was 11.62%

Deposit balances increased 5%, and 11% year-over-year

Asset quality metrics remained strong with NPAs at 0.22% of total assets

Tangible book value per share increased 11% year-over-year to $19.39

Quarterly cash dividend on common stock remained $0.13 per share

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $430 thousand, or 6%, to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, driven by growth in earning assets and a higher net interest margin. Total interest and dividend income rose $837 thousand, primarily due to a $765 thousand increase in interest income and fees on loans, reflecting a 20-basis point increase in loan yield to 5.63% and a $20.2 million increase in average balances. Interest expense increased $407 thousand, driven by an 8% rise in deposit costs from a 15-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The total cost of funds was 1.94%, up 13 basis points from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, a $148 thousand, or 8%, increase from Q2 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher wealth and investment income, gains and fees on mortgage loan sales, and increased ATM and check card fee income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expenses totaled $6.8 million for the third quarter, a $286 thousand, or 4%, increase from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher professional fees, trust-related expenses, and other operating costs.

Asset Quality

Overview

Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest were 0.09% of total loans as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.22%. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.01%. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.5 million, or 1.03% of total loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $225 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and $202 thousand for the third quarter of 2024. While there were no changes in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, the general reserve component increased during the third quarter of 2025.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.5 million on September 30, 2025, $7.4 million on June 30, 2025, and $7.1 million on September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $13 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, $45 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $37 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. Charge-offs were comprised of deposit overdrafts.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $7,359 $7,180 $6,881 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (13) (46) 37 Provision for credit losses on loans 159 225 179 Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending $7,505 $7,359 $7,097

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $489 thousand on September 30, 2025, $448 thousand on June 30, 2025, and $361 thousand on September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $40 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, compared to no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2025, and $23 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $962.0 million, an increase of $41.7 million, or 18% annualized, from June 30, 2025. As noted below, deposits reflect a short-term large deposit of $25 million which is included in cash.

Loans totaled $732.1 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 2% annualized, from the prior quarter. However, quarterly average loans rose to $735.9 million, up $20.2 million, or 11% annualized, from Q2 2025. The decrease in loans during the third quarter was attributable to loan payoffs that were slightly greater than prior periods. On a year-over-year basis, loans increased $45.5 million, or 7%.

Deposits grew to $833.4 million, an increase of $38.6 million, or 19% annualized, from June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a large deposit in a client account that was short term in nature during the third quarter. Quarterly average deposits were $808.8 million, up $20.5 million, or 10% annualized, from the prior quarter. Compared to September 30, 2024, total deposits increased $83.7 million, or 11%.

Securities available for sale totaled $77.9 million, up $1.1 million from June 30, 2025, but down $4.2 million from a year ago. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio were $5.0 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the prior quarter and $736 thousand decrease year-over-year.

Other borrowings totaled $32.0 million, compared to $31.8 million on June 30, 2025, and $34.5 million on September 30, 2024. This included $29.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturities ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Shareholders' equity totaled $80.4 million, an increase of $2.9 million from June 30, 2025, and $7.9 million from September 30, 2024. These increases were primarily driven by growth in retained earnings, which rose $1.8 million quarter-over-quarter and $6.5 million year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $1.1 million from the prior quarter and $1.4 million from the prior year.

The following table provides capital ratios at the end of the period:



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Total capital ratio (2) 13.74 % 13.50 % 13.79 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.66 % 12.43 % 12.69 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.66 % 12.43 % 12.69 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.84 % 9.91 % 9.67 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3) 8.35 % 8.42 % 8.32 %

Shareholder Dividend

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, unchanged from the second quarter and up $0.01 per share, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2025.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. intends to purchase shares periodically through privately negotiated transactions or in the open market. The Company's board of directors authorized the purchase plan to run through October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. intends to fund the repurchase plan with a combination of cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations.

There is no guarantee as to the exact number of, or value of, shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are unwarranted. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the stock repurchase plan will depend on a number of factors, including Potomac Bancshares, Inc. stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, and general market conditions.

Bank of Charles Town Announces New Name

On November 3, 2025, Bank of Charles Town will be renamed Potomac Bank. The transition not only reflects the Bank's significant growth and expanding regional presence across the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, it also affirms the foresight of its Board of Directors who established and named its holding company Potomac Bancshares over 30 years ago.

The name Potomac Bank was chosen to symbolize the powerful connection shared among the diverse communities the bank serves, all united by the namesake Potomac River, which has shaped the region's geography, history, and prosperity. This transition is a natural progression that honors the bank's heritage and values while celebrating the shared connection that unites the bank's identity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business, performance, and financial position. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town, which was founded in 1871. The Bank also does business under the names BCT and The Community's Bank. The Bank conducts operations through its nine branch offices and two loan production offices. The Bank's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to permanent loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2025 Loudoun's Favorite readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Mortgage Broker, and Financial Planner. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. The Bank was named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five of the last six years.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income Statement



















Interest and dividend income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 10,447

$ 9,682

$ 8,984

$ 29,630

$ 25,571 Taxable interest on securities

709

710

678

2,134

2,008 Tax-exempt interest on securities

30

28

29

87

86 Other interest and dividends

1,060

989

1,274

2,723

3,135 Total interest and dividend income

$ 12,246

$ 11,409

$ 10,965

$ 34,574

$ 30,800 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

$ 3,717

$ 3,324

$ 3,648

$ 10,146

$ 10,098 Interest on short term borrowings

1

2

7

9

20 Interest on long term borrowings

312

309

217

934

351 Interest on subordinated debt

152

140

140

433

420 Total interest expense

$ 4,182

$ 3,775

$ 4,012

$ 11,522

$ 10,889 Net interest income

$ 8,064

$ 7,634

$ 6,953

$ 23,052

$ 19,911 Provision for credit losses

200

225

202

675

511 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 7,864

$ 7,409

$ 6,751

$ 22,377

$ 19,400 Noninterest Income:



















Wealth and investments

$ 525

$ 498

$ 514

$ 1,528

$ 1,364 Service charges on deposit accounts

217

225

273

702

784 Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans

408

351

169

1,006

640 ATM and check card fees

543

518

522

1,536

1,535 Income from bank owned life insurance

102

100

98

299

311 Net losses on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

(386) Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment

(1)

-

(1)

(3)

(1) Net gain(loss) on sale of SBA loans

-

-

-

-

- Other operating income

120

74

180

441

481 Total noninterest income

$ 1,914

$ 1,766

$ 1,755

$ 5,509

$ 4,728 Noninterest expenses:



















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 3,732

$ 3,760

$ 3,322

$ 10,860

$ 9,565 Occupancy

310

310

278

964

820 Equipment

351

344

353

1,071

1,087 Accounting, audit, and compliance

72

70

83

211

191 Advertising and public relations

115

112

103

345

287 Data processing

413

453

485

1,318

1,409 FDIC assessment

111

104

99

314

287 Other professional fees

208

140

206

480

462 Trust professional fees

190

144

119

505

351 Director and committee fees

93

68

75

258

256 Legal fees

47

23

31

103

212 Supplies

55

66

57

200

195 Communications

119

112

99

343

300 ATM and check card expense

269

264

247

773

760 Other operating expenses

700

529

691

1,740

1,700 Total noninterest expenses

$ 6,785

$ 6,499

$ 6,248

$ 19,485

$ 17,882 Income before income tax expense

$ 2,993

$ 2,676

$ 2,258

$ 8,401

$ 6,246 Income tax expense

671

602

497

1,817

1,389 Net income

$ 2,322

$ 2,074

$ 1,761

$ 6,584

$ 4,857

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Common Share and Per Common Share Data



















Earnings per common share, basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 1.59

$ 1.17 Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)

$ 0.56

$ 0.52

$ 0.42

$ 1.61

$ 1.25 Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 1.59

$ 1.17 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$ 0.56

$ 0.52

$ 0.42

$ 1.61

$ 1.25 Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Shares outstanding at period end

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

$ 19.39

$ 18.70

$ 17.49

$ 19.39

$ 17.49 Cash dividends

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.12

$ 0.38

$ 0.34





















Key Performance Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.98 %

0.91 %

0.79 %

0.97 %

0.76 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)

0.98 %

0.94 %

0.79 %

0.98 %

0.81 % Return on average equity

11.62 %

10.83 %

9.92 %

11.44 %

9.45 % Adjusted return on average equity (1)

11.62 %

11.18 %

9.92 %

11.56 %

10.04 % Net interest margin (1)

3.54 %

3.48 %

3.24 %

3.51 %

3.23 % Efficiency ratio (1)

67.95 %

68.19 %

71.69 %

67.87 %

71.40 %





















Average Balances



















Average assets

$ 936,572

$ 912,253

$ 884,167

$ 910,244

$ 852,667 Average earning assets

905,307

881,485

853,386

879,144

822,962 Average shareholders' equity

79,290

76,808

70,637

76,947

68,676





















Asset Quality



















Loan charge-offs

$ 23

$ 58

$ 22

$ 103

$ 158 Loan recoveries

10

13

59

43

128 Net charge-offs

13

45

(37)

60

30 Non-accrual loans

2,138

2,245

2,638

2,138

2,638 Other real estate owned, net

-

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets (5)

2,138

2,245

2,638

2,138

2,638 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

694

726

60

694

60 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

-

151

-

-

- Special mention loans

15,635

15,711

14,055

15,635

14,055 Substandard loans, accruing

1,125

1,150

1,463

1,125

1,463 NPA/Total Assets

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.30 %

0.22 %

0.30 % PD/Total Loans

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.01 %

0.09 %

0.01 %





















Capital Ratios (2)



















Total capital

$ 100,875

$ 99,097

$ 93,943

$ 100,875

$ 93,943 Tier 1 capital

92,921

91,290

86,485

92,921

86,485 Common equity tier 1 capital

92,921

91,290

86,485

92,921

86,485 Total capital to risk-weighted assets

13.74 %

13.50 %

13.79 %

13.82 %

13.79 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

12.66 %

12.43 %

12.69 %

12.73 %

12.69 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets

12.66 %

12.43 %

12.69 %

12.73 %

12.69 % Leverage ratio

9.84 %

9.91 %

9.67 %

9.84 %

9.67 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)























For the Period Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Balance Sheet



















Cash and due from banks

$ 4,648

$ 4,638

$ 4,673

$ 5,143

$ 5,014 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

115,174

67,636

66,844

59,621

67,337 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 119,822

$ 72,274

$ 71,517

$ 64,764

$ 72,351 Securities available for sale, at fair value

77,935

76,787

76,763

77,385

82,146 Equity securities, at fair value

278

246

243

241

223 Restricted securities

1,932

2,037

2,023

2,103

2,328 Loans held for sale

2,946

5,682

2,234

1,506

1,219 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

724,611

729,065

709,160

697,132

679,558 Premises and equipment, net

8,164

8,107

8,240

8,099

7,832 Accrued interest receivable

2,592

2,439

2,478

2,283

2,382 Bank owned life insurance

14,275

14,174

14,074

13,977

13,878 Other assets

9,456

9,528

8,851

9,859

9,414 Total assets

$ 962,011

$ 920,339

$ 895,583

$ 877,349

$ 871,331





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 204,355

$ 176,708

$ 186,182

$ 171,681

$ 172,941 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

629,062

618,155

586,200

582,677

576,809 Total deposits

$ 833,417

$ 794,863

$ 772,382

$ 754,358

$ 749,750 Short term borrowings

3,013

2,793

3,052

3,170

3,503 Long term borrowings

29,000

29,000

29,000

31,000

31,000 Subordinated debt

10,000

9,989

9,973

9,958

9,942 Accrued interest payable

1,037

1,148

987

1,266

1,041 Other liabilities

5,185

5,056

4,140

4,181

3,586 Total liabilities

$ 881,652

$ 842,849

$ 819,534

$ 803,933

$ 798,822





















Common stock

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493 Surplus

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547 Retained Earnings

68,815

67,032

65,497

63,806

62,331 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(4,002)

(5,088)

(4,994)

(5,936)

(5,368)



$ 83,853

$ 80,984

$ 79,543

$ 76,910

$ 76,003 Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494) Total shareholders' equity

$ 80,359

$ 77,490

$ 76,049

$ 73,416

$ 72,509 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 962,011

$ 920,339

$ 895,583

$ 877,349

$ 871,331





















Loan Data



















Construction and land development

$ 45,979

$ 46,882

$ 42,954

$ 39,404

$ 35,260 Secured by farmland

7,594

6,732

6,707

6,769

6,820 Secured by 1-4 family residential loans

256,973

253,798

250,436

247,299

244,125 Other real estate loans

345,208

355,690

344,953

345,904

340,027 Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)

128

118

237

190

195 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)

66,965

63,763

61,348

54,205

49,972 Consumer installment loans

2,845

2,860

2,910

2,910

2,994 Deposit overdraft

122

103

85

518

74 All other loans

6,302

6,478

6,710

6,910

7,188 Total loans

$ 732,116

$ 736,424

$ 716,340

$ 704,109

$ 686,655 Allowance for credit losses

(7,505)

(7,359)

(7,180)

(6,977)

(7,097) Loans, net

$ 724,611

$ 729,065

$ 709,160

$ 697,132

$ 679,558

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Adjusted Net Income



















Net income (GAAP)

$ 2,322

$ 2,074

$ 1,761

$ 6,584

$ 4,857 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

386 Add: Core system conversion expense

-

85

-

85

- Total adjustments

$ -

$ 85

$ -

$ 85

$ 386 Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)

-

(18)

-

(18)

(81) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,322

$ 2,141

$ 1,761

$ 6,651

$ 5,162











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic



















Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 1.59

$ 1.17 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.56

$ 0.52

$ 0.42

$ 1.61

$ 1.25











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted



















Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 1.59

$ 1.17 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.56

$ 0.52

$ 0.42

$ 1.61

$ 1.25











































Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings



















Net interest income

$ 8,064

$ 7,634

$ 6,953

$ 23,052

$ 19,911 Total noninterest income

1,914

1,766

1,755

5,509

4,728 Net revenue

$ 9,978

$ 9,400

$ 8,708

$ 28,561

$ 24,639 Total noninterest expense

6,785

6,499

6,248

19,485

17,882 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 3,193

$ 2,901

$ 2,460

$ 9,076

$ 6,757 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

386 Add: Core system conversion expense

-

85

-

85

- Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 3,193

$ 2,986

$ 2,460

$ 9,161

$ 7,143











































Adjusted Performance Ratios



















Average assets

$ 936,572

$ 912,253

$ 884,167

$ 910,244

$ 852,667 Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.98 %

0.91 %

0.79 %

0.97 %

0.76 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.98 %

0.94 %

0.79 %

0.98 %

0.81 %





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 79,290

$ 76,808

$ 70,637

$ 76,947

$ 68,676 Return on average equity (GAAP)

11.62 %

10.83 %

9.92 %

11.44 %

9.45 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

11.62 %

11.18 %

9.92 %

11.56 %

10.04 %





















Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.12 %

1.33 %

1.06 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.35 %

1.31 %

1.12 %

1.35 %

1.12 %











































Net Interest Margin



















Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 8,070

$ 7,640

$ 6,959

$ 23,070

$ 19,929 Average earning assets

905,307

881,485

853,386

879,144

822,962 Net interest margin

3.54 %

3.48 %

3.24 %

3.51 %

3.23 %











































Efficiency Ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$ 6,785

$ 6,499

$ 6,248

$ 19,485

$ 17,882 Subtract: Core sytstem conversion expense

-

(85)

-

(85)

- Total noninterest expense subtotal

$ 6,785

$ 6,414

$ 6,248

$ 19,400

$ 17,882 Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 8,070

$ 7,640

$ 6,959

$ 23,070

$ 19,929 Total noninterest income

$ 1,914

$ 1,766

$ 1,755

$ 5,509

$ 4,728 Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment

1

-

1

3

1 Add: Net losses on sale of investment securities, AFS

-

-

-

-

386 Total noninterest income subtotal

1,915

1,766

1,756

5,512

5,115 Subtotal

$ 9,985

$ 9,406

$ 8,715

$ 28,582

$ 25,044





















Efficiency ratio

67.95 %

68.19 %

71.69 %

67.87 %

71.40 %





















Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income



















GAAP measures:



















Interest income - loans

$ 10,447

$ 9,682

$ 8,984

$ 29,630

$ 25,571 Interest income - investments taxable

709

710

678

2,134

2,008 Interest income - investments tax exempt

30

29

29

87

86 Interest income - other

1,060

989

1,274

2,723

3,135 Interest expense - deposits

(3,717)

(3,324)

(3,648)

(10,146)

(10,098) Interest expense - short term borrowings

(1)

(2)

(7)

(9)

(20) Interest expense - long term borrowings

(312)

(309)

(217)

(934)

(351) Interest expense - subordinated debt

(152)

(141)

(140)

(433)

(420) Net interest income

$ 8,064

$ 7,634

$ 6,953

$ 23,052

$ 19,911 Non-GAAP measures:



















Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income - municipal securities (4)

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 18

$ 18 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 18

$ 18 Tax equivalent net interest income

$ 8,070

$ 7,640

$ 6,959

$ 23,070

$ 19,929





















Tangible Book Value Per Share



















Tangible common equity

$ 80,359

$ 77,490

$ 72,509

$ 80,359

$ 72,509 Common shares outstanding, ending

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share

$ 19.39

$ 18.70

$ 17.49

$ 19.39

$ 17.49



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments. (2) Capital ratios are for Bank of Charles Town. (3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21% (5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

