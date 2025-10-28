POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:PTBS), the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), declared at their October board meeting a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.13 per share. The dividend was declared for all shareholders of record on October 31, 2025, and is payable on November 6, 2025.

About the Company

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town, which was founded in 1871. The Bank also does business under the names BCT and The Community's Bank. The Bank conducts operations through its nine branch offices and two loan production offices. The Bank's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to permanent loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2025 Loudoun's Favorite readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Mortgage Broker, and Financial Planner. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. The Bank was named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five of the last six years.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." Individuals may purchase shares through one's personal broker. For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.