Potomac Bank Selected a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker for Sixth Time

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) Potomac Bank recently announced its selection by American Banker as a 2025 "Best Banks to Work For" of banks whose total assets were less than $3 billion. Potomac Bank has been selected for this honor six of the last seven years.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors banks within the United States of America for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker .

www.potomac.bank

In addition to researching each bank's overall story, American Banker surveys employees with in-depth questions to provide significant data about employee engagement. Banks making the list tend to prioritize engaged leaders, a strong corporate culture, job training and advancement and a feeling of belonging within the organization. Generous employee benefits, such as paid time off to volunteer and regular employee appreciation events, were also key, as was making time to have fun as a group.

"Being recognized for this honor a sixth time is extremely gratifying," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bank. "We believe great client service flows directly through our employees. Therefore, our leaders work hard to create a workplace where employees feel valued and connected through multiple initiatives that help build a great team, from making every employee an owner/shareholder to paid time off for volunteering. We also foster an environment of responsible ME's who are accountable to the collective WE, which generates an exciting and energetic experience each and every day. And we like to laugh, a lot!"

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data, using their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States and total assets under $3 billion.

About Potomac Bank

Founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025, Potomac Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS). With approximately $962 million in assets as of September 30, 2025, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. Offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, the Trust and Wealth division has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investment strategies, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. Potomac Bank was voted a "Loudoun's Favorite" winner in the 2025 LoudounNow readers' poll in multiple categories: Bank, Financial Planner, Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Broker, plus runner-up for Banker. The Bank was also voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2025 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Loan Services, Financial Planning, and Mortgage Lending. In 2023, American Banker selected Potomac Bank as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. Since 2019, the Bank has been named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker six times.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." Individuals may purchase shares through one's personal broker. For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

