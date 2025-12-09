Potomac Bank Voted 2025 "Best of the Best" Bank, Financial Planning, Loan Service, and Mortgage Company by Journal-News Readers

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) -- Potomac Bank recently announced it was voted the "best" in the Martinsburg Journal-News 2025 Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards in four financial services categories: Bank, Financial Planning, Loan Service, and Mortgage Company. The bank has received similar Best of the Best honors over the past six years from the same readers' poll. Voting was conducted earlier in the year prior to the bank adopting its new name on November 3, 2025 – Potomac Bank. It was previously named Bank of Charles Town since its founding in 1871. The bank adopted the new name to unify its many offices throughout the Potomac River region under one name. The bank was not sold or merged with another bank.

"To say I am proud of our team is an understatement," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "I am thrilled for our employees to be recognized as the 'best' by our clients and community in every primary financial services category. On behalf of everyone at Potomac Bank, we are truly thankful for these highest of honors and are proud to be considered worthy."

The Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards is an annual reader poll conducted by the Martinsburg Journal-News. Readers may vote once per day for approximately two weeks for their favorite businesses in categories including Entertainment and Travel, Food and Dining, Health and Beauty, Home and Garden, Services, Shopping, Vehicles, and Other. Each category includes sub-categories, such as under Services is listed Banks. There are two rounds of voting. The first round is a nomination round that narrows each category to no more than five businesses. The final round of voting determines the winner and two finalists or runners-up.

To see a full list of the 2025 Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards winners, click here. (This links to the Martinsburg Journal-News list of winners.)

About Potomac Bank

Founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025, Potomac Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS). With approximately $962 million in assets as of September 30, 2025, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. Offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, Trust and Wealth has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investment strategies, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. Potomac Bank was voted a "Loudoun's Favorite" winner in the 2025 LoudounNow readers' poll in multiple categories: Bank, Financial Planner, Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Broker (Steve Cowen), plus runner-up for Banker (Paul Bice). The Bank was also voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2025 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Financial Planning, Loan Service, and Mortgage Company. In 2023, American Banker selected Potomac Bank as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. Since 2019, the Bank has been named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker five times.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." Individuals may purchase shares through one's personal broker. For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

