Potomac Bank Welcomes Taylor Keenan as Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bank announced its recent appointment of Taylor Keenan as Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources. Responsibilities include overseeing all Human Resources functions including talent acquisition, performance coaching, training and leadership development, and overall human resources strategy for the company. Ms. Keenan will report to President and CEO Alice P. Frazier.

Taylor Keenan, recently appointed SVP and Director of Human Resources of Potomac Bank. www.potomac.bank

"We are delighted to have Taylor join our team," stated Alice Frazier. "As we continue to grow, her proven success in guiding a positive workplace environment will be key to sustaining the renowned Potomac Bank culture that makes this a great place to work and grow, all of which results in excellent client experiences."

Prior to joining Potomac Bank, Ms. Keenan served as Assistant Vice President in Human Resources at Atlantic Union Bank, preceded by various Human Resources positions of escalating responsibility at Sandy Spring Bank, Revere Bank, and other organizations.

Ms. Keenan earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Longwood University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Human Resources Management from Frostburg State University. She is also a Civil Treatment Workplace Certified Instructor.

Making her home in Frederick County, Maryland, with husband Gunnar, Ms. Keenan enjoys outdoor activities such as playing with their family dog and hiking, paddle boarding, and kayaking.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bank