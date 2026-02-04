Potomac Edison Pilot Program to Help Maryland Schools Transition to Clean, Electric Buses

Company program will support school systems with funding and charging infrastructure and will test vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been granted approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission to launch a pilot program that will help local school systems shift to cleaner, zero-emission school buses. The program is designed to make the move to electric buses easier and more affordable, bringing quieter rides for students, cleaner air for neighborhoods and long-term savings for school districts.

Supporting Maryland's Clean Transportation Goals

Maryland's Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 requires public school systems to purchase or contract only zero-emission vehicles moving forward. Potomac Edison's pilot program helps school districts meet this requirement by removing some of the biggest financial hurdles. The company will cover the cost difference – typically about $250,000 – between diesel and electric buses along with the cost of charging equipment and the electrical upgrades needed for installation.

Jim Myers, FirstEnergy's President of West Virginia and Maryland: "Maryland's public schools are taking important steps toward cleaner, healthier transportation for students, and this program is designed to help make that transition more practical and affordable. We're reducing upfront costs and offering hands-on support to help school systems integrate electric buses smoothly. At the same time, we're exploring how these buses can support grid reliability through innovative technology – a promising opportunity that could benefit customers across the counties we serve."

Program Highlights

The $11.1 million program will launch in early 2026 and includes:

Incentives for up to 28 electric school buses in Potomac Edison's Maryland service territory.

in Potomac Edison's Maryland service territory. Full technical and administrative support to help school systems identify charging locations, install necessary equipment and train personnel on vehicle operation and charging.

to help school systems identify charging locations, install necessary equipment and train personnel on vehicle operation and charging. Access to vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, allowing Potomac Edison to test how stored energy in bus batteries can flow back to the grid when buses aren't in use – potentially supporting grid reliability during emergencies.

The program will run for five years or until funds have been exhausted.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties in Maryland. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com , on X @PotomacEdison , and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.