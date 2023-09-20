Potrero Group Increases Reach Hiring Amy Shea as Managing Director of Executive Search

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Group, a Bay Area-based consulting and executive search firm specializing in conservation impact organizations, expands its presence as a nationwide recruiter hiring Amy Shea to lead its executive search practice.

Shea is a 15+ year veteran of the search and coaching industries who has provided strategic talent guidance to nonprofit and for-profit social impact clients nationwide in a variety of fields, including education, health and wellness, arts and culture, youth and family services, environment, and agriculture, and to for-profit companies focused on social good. She specializes in recruiting engagements at the highest levels, including CEO, Executive Director, President, and other critical senior leadership positions.

"We are thrilled to have Amy Shea on our team," says Potrero Group's founder and principal Cleveland Justis. "As former conservation nonprofit leaders, our own rich networks have helped us find exceptional people for our clients. Shea's deep experience with search and her knowledge across the social impact sector brings our practice to a whole new level."

Prior to joining Potrero Group, Shea served as Managing Director at ZRG Partners and Koya Partners, a Diversified Search Group Company, leading social impact and nonprofit executive searches. At Koya, Shea also launched and led all aspects of the Career Services program and coached individuals on various career services.

"Joining Potrero Group as their first Managing Director of Executive Search is an incredible opportunity to build out a practice where my driving passions intersect, connecting my professional background in executive search and coaching with my personal passion for supporting and conserving public lands," says Shea. "I'm excited about the talent we can unlock in service of these resources. I also look forward to contributing to Potrero Group's evolution as it expands into other corners of the social impact sector—where equitable hiring and open board search are just as vitally important."

Previously, Shea worked in Korn Ferry's Nonprofit and Education practice, where she led executive searches, and at the Broad Center, where she recruited executive leadership talent nationwide to become the next generation of urban school district leaders. She initially moved into recruiting with Bain & Company following several years stewarding internship programs at Boston University and Emerson College.

Learn more about Potrero Group at PotreroGroup.com.

