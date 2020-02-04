Potrero Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical announced today that Jeff Mack is joining its executive leadership team as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will report to CEO Joe Urban. Jeff brings more than 30 years of finance and capital markets experience to Potrero Medical. He also has in-depth knowledge of scaling medical technology startups into significant success stories.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome a well-respected healthcare leader like Jeff. He will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we prepare for a monumental year in our company's history," said Joe Urban, CEO of Potrero Medical. "I am particularly impressed with Jeff's track record of success at multiple MedTech companies. I know that he will be coming to Potrero with the experience, momentum, and powerful strategies to help Potrero achieve great success."

Jeff comes to Potrero with a long history of helping companies raise both private and public financing. Most recently, he led finance at Outset Medical, an innovative hemodialysis company. While at Outset, Jeff played a key role in raising over $250M through the company's private financing transactions. Along with leading the company financially he also oversaw the human resources and information technology groups where improved systems and processes were deployed to support Outset's rapid growth.

"I am particularly impressed with Potrero's vision around protecting the kidney, and the passion and strong alignment the Potrero team demonstrates every day," shared Mack. "Coming from the hemodialysis industry, I appreciate the tremendous importance of kidney health."

Potrero Medical has globally launched its Accuryn® Monitoring System to enable precision fluid management while developing predictive algorithms for critical events such as Acute Kidney Injury and Intra-Abdominal Hypertension.

"I'm committed to helping Potrero build on its recent momentum and allocate resources to achieve its greatest priorities. It will be an exciting year for the team."

Jeff has already started his role last month, most recently attending meetings with Potrero leadership during the 2020 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care through precision fluid management and predictive analytics for early detection of critical illnesses. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

