Potrero Medical CEO Joe Urban to Present at 2022 LSI Emerging MedTech Summit

HAYWARD, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, announced today that Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the 2022 Life Science Intelligence (LSI) Emerging MedTech Summit on Thursday, March 17. Additionally, Urban has been selected as a panelist for the "After the Capital Raise: Accelerating into Growth Stage "session. The Mullings Group, has also invited Joe to participate in their Emerging First Time CEOs Panel hosted by Joe Mullings on March 16. Details on the conference can be found at the LSI website.