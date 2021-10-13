Potrero Medical Names Chief Commercial Officer - Steve Okland

"Steve's proven track record as a catalyst in driving market adoption of new technologies along with experience as a chief commercial officer is what is required for Potrero to continue our growth strategy," said Urban. "I look forward to working closely with Steve as member of the executive team as we continue to execute our mission while offering solutions to save health systems money."

"The people at Potrero share a commitment to pushing the boundaries and developing breakthrough technologies," said Mr. Oakland. "I look forward to joining the team to build a commercial organization focused on bringing important new ways to monitor the kidney and manage fluid in acute patients."

Mr. Okland has served as the Chief Commercial Officer and on the senior leadership teams for Second Sight Medical Products and DryShield. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin in Finance and Marketing, and an MBA from Texas Christian University.

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care through precision fluid management and predictive analytics for early detection of critical illnesses. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

