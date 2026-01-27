Potts Law Firm Adds New Defendants To Water Billing Lawsuit

Master Meter Distributor, Odessa City Manager and Odessa Director of Billing Added as New Defendants

ODESSA, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm , a leading plaintiffs' litigation firm serving West Texas, announced today that it has filed an amended petition in the ongoing lawsuit challenging the City of Odessa's water billing practices and is adding new Defendants. The additions are based upon recently obtained information.

The underlying claims remain unchanged, and plaintiffs continue to seek to stop unlawful billing practices and obtain appropriate relief for affected residents.

Addition of Certain City Officials for Injunctive Relief

The amended petition names certain City officials solely in their official capacities to ensure the court can grant effective injunctive relief if warranted. Under Texas law, when plaintiffs seek to halt an ongoing governmental practice, any court order must be directed at the officials responsible for carrying out that practice.

Specifically, the lawsuit names Rogelio F. Salcido, Director of Billing and Collection for the City of Odessa, and Aaron Smith, City Manager for the City of Odessa. Their inclusion ensures that the court has the proper parties before it to order future relief if necessary. These officials are best positioned to implement any court-ordered changes related to the delivery of water services, billing procedures, and reimbursement of incorrectly billed water services.

Substitution of the Master Meter Distributor Who Contracted With The City

The amended petition substitutes Performance Services for Master Meter since it was the distributor who contracted with the City related to the water system modernization project. Performance Services entered into a $42 million contract with the City of Odessa in 2023 to modernize the City's water infrastructure and reduce water loss. The project includes replacing outdated water meters with smart meters, implementing advanced monitoring technology to more accurately track water usage, and making system improvements intended to improve billing accuracy, system reliability, and customer service.

Case Positioned to Move Forward

Overall, the amendments streamline the case, reduce distractions, and allow the litigation to proceed efficiently. Plaintiffs remain focused on stopping unlawful billing practices and obtaining appropriate relief for affected residents.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm is a nationally recognized law firm with deep roots in West Texas, serving clients from offices in Midland, Big Spring, and Colorado City. The Firm's attorneys have extensive experience handling complex litigation, including class actions, consumer protection matters, and personal injury cases. Potts Law Firm is committed to standing up for individuals, families, and communities across Texas.

