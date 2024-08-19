POTTS LAW FIRM: FAMILY FILES MULTI MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUCKING COMPANY IN DALLAS

18 Wheeler Rear Ended Family Of Seven At High Rate of Speed on Interstate 20

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dallas, Texas woman and her family have filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a North Carolina trucking company and the driver of its truck which rear ended them on Interstate 20 west of Dallas, alleging that the driver was speeding and failing to keep a careful lookout. The plaintiffs, Cristian Ramirez, Mario Garcia and their family including 4 minor children, filed the lawsuit today in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, against MK & SK Logistics Inc. and its driver, Swarn Singh Kharia. The lawsuit alleges that on November 5, 2023, the 60-year-old defendant truck driver Kharia was driving an 18 wheeler tractor trailer owned by defendant MK & SK Logistics Inc., which was fully loaded at the time on Interstate 20 headed east to Dallas when he failed to control his speed, resulting in a violent and catastrophic collision into the rear of plaintiffs' suburban and the trailer they were pulling. The family was relocating from California to Dallas, Texas at the time of the collision. As a result of the high speed collision, the trailer was dislocated from the suburban and the suburban overturned on the highway. The entire family was seriously injured but was fortunately able to escape the overturned suburban before a third vehicle traveling on I-20 crashed into the overturned vehicle. The two collisions resulted in a debris field which led to the closure of the east bound lanes of Interstate 20. The lawsuit alleges that defendants violated trucking regulations, failed to keep a proper lookout, and were exceeding the speed limit.

Debris after impact Overturned Suburban

Derek Potts, of Potts Law Firm, LLP in Houston who represents the Plaintiffs said, "This is yet another unfortunate example of dangerous inattention by truck drivers when they fail to control their speed and keep a proper lookout. Such situations require extreme caution as opposed to recklessness. Our clients are lucky to be alive."

The lawsuit is styled Mario Garcia, et a. v. Swarn Singh Kharia, and MK & SK Logistics Inc.; Cause No.: 3:24-cv-2042.

SOURCE Potts Law Firm