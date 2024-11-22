"POTTS LAW FIRM: MULTI MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT FILED AGAINST EL PASO NURSE PRACTITIONER AND CLINIC"

THE NURSE PRACTITIONER HAS ALSO BEEN CHARGED WITH INDECENT ASSAULT, ATTEMPT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ASSAULT, AND ATTEMPT TO COMMIT INDECENT ASSAULT BY A HEALTH/MENTAL PROVIDER ON A PATIENT

EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potts Law Firm, a national law firm in Houston which handles sex abuse cases nationwide, has filed a civil lawsuit against Ali Ahtesham, a Texas nurse practitioner and his employer, the Advanced Neurology Epilepsy & Sleep Center facility in El Paso. This lawsuit arises contemporaneously with numerous arrests made of Ahtesham in the foregoing months, beginning in June of this year. Ahtesham was twice arrested by the El Paso Police Department on multiple charges of indecent assault of patients, and more recently apprehended by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Apprehension Unit for an attempt to commit sexual assault and indecent assault by a heath/mental provider on a patient.

"Unfortunately, this is part of a troubling trend that we are seeing nationwide of health care providers sexually assaulting and sometimes raping their patients. These egregious acts violate one of the most sacred of professional relationships between patients and their doctors and nurses,' said Derek Potts of Potts Law Firm.

The Plaintiff in this lawsuit is a former patient of the Advanced Neurology Epilepsy & Sleep Center facility in El Paso. This lawsuit alleges that Ahtesham assaulted the Plaintiff during a routine examination, and that the clinic ignored the Plaintiff's subsequent requests to be scheduled at another facility.

"To continue to employ a predator such as we have here is just as egregious as the acts he was committing," said Derek Potts.

According to the website of Advanced Neurology Epilepsy & Sleep Center, Ahtesham appears to remain employed. It remains unclear at this time how many other unidentified victims may have also suffered similar assault and harassment by Ahtesham in his position as a nurse practitioner.

"We would welcome the opportunity to confidentially speak with any other victims," said Derek Potts.

This lawsuit is titled Graham v. Ahtesham; Cause No.: 2024DCV5266, to be heard in the El Paso County District Court.

The Potts Law Firm continues to be the nation's leading firm representing survivors in sexual abuse cases, and is deeply committed to a swift, thorough, and successful resolution of this matter for the Plaintiff.

